Helicopter crash in Ohio claims life of pilot Anthony Jones, investigation underway

Pilot Anthony Jones, 52, died when his helicopter crashed into a reservoir after striking a power line in Suffield Township, Ohio
A pilot was killed when a helicopter struck a power line early Friday and crashed into a reservoir in northeastern Ohio.
The crash in Suffield Township was reported shortly after 7 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said. The pilot, Anthony Jones, 52, of North Royalton, was the only person aboard the Schweizer 269C aircraft when it went into the Mogadore Reservoir near state Route 43.