Helicopter crash in Ohio claims life of pilot Anthony Jones, investigation underway

AP |
Mar 15, 2025 12:34 AM IST

Pilot Anthony Jones, 52, died when his helicopter crashed into a reservoir after striking a power line in Suffield Township, Ohio

A pilot was killed when a helicopter struck a power line early Friday and crashed into a reservoir in northeastern Ohio.

Early Friday, a helicopter fell into a reservoir in northern Ohio after striking a power line, killing the pilot.(AP)
The crash in Suffield Township was reported shortly after 7 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said. The pilot, Anthony Jones, 52, of North Royalton, was the only person aboard the Schweizer 269C aircraft when it went into the Mogadore Reservoir near state Route 43.

Also read: US agency recommends restrictions on helicopters after Washington mid-air collision

Emergency responders deployed boats to get them and their equipment to the crash scene. The pilot's body was recovered a short time later.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation, along with the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
