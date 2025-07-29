Who is Rustom Bhagwagar and why was the Delta co-pilot arrested at SFO? Know details

Rustom Bhagwagar, a Delta Air Lines co-pilot, was arrested at the San Francisco International Airport (SFO) on Saturday, July 26, on charges of child sex crimes. Rustom Bhagwagar (L, Photo: Contra Costa County sheriff's office) and representational.

Initially, a video of the bizarre incident went viral on social media as federal agents stormed a Delta Air Lines flight at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the SFO in California. Later, multiple reports surfaced claiming that the pilot is 34-year-old Bhagwagar and he has been lodged with the Contra Costa County Sheriff's office.

According to a report by the San Francisco Chronicle, Bhagwagar has been accused of felony sexual abuse of a 10-year-old or younger. Authorities were tipped off that Bhagwagar was flying the Delta Air Lines Flight 2809, from Minneapolis to San Francisco on Saturday, and was waiting at the airport to conduct the arrest.

Here's the video of Bhagwagar's arrest:

Along with deputies from the Contra Costa County sheriff's office, air marshals and Homeland Security agents were involved in the arrest, as per the San Francisco Chronicle.

A report by the local newspaper, Contra Costa Herald, revealed that he has been held at the West County Detention Facility on $5 million bail. His arrest records show that he is 6-foot-3 and weighs 220 pounds. Additionaly, SF Chronicle reported that records show that he previously lived in San Ramon, Texas, and Florida.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Department of Homeland Security and the local police, and further information on the case has not been released.