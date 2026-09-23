The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a 15-year-old boy who went missing from the Three Points area. Ryker Lee was last seen in the 9100 Block of South Silver Star Road around 10 am on Tuesday, September 22.

Who is Ryker Lee? Pima County Sheriff’s Department searching for 15-year-old boy missing from Three Points area (@PimaSheriff/X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As of 9 pm Tuesday, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the disappearance is still under investigation. Deputies continue to search for Lee.

Who is Ryker Lee?

Not much has been revealed about Lee, except that he is 5-foot-9 and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a neon green shirt and floral-print pants. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Read More | Nancy Guthrie update: Cajun Navy VP opens up about PCSD's refusal to accept help, ‘They just decided…’

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Lee has a condition that requires medication.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Lee’s mother, Danielle Lee, wrote on Facebook, “This is my boy Ryker. He is 15 yr old and a type 1 diabetic. He ran off today 9/22 about 10am with his diabetic supplies and some food.he is not good with managing his diabetes.if anyone see him please reach out, authorities have been contacted, I've been to all the stores....we just want him home safe. You can call or text me 989-278-7146. Please help us find our boy!!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lee’s mother, Danielle Lee, wrote on Facebook, “This is my boy Ryker. He is 15 yr old and a type 1 diabetic. He ran off today 9/22 about 10am with his diabetic supplies and some food.he is not good with managing his diabetes.if anyone see him please reach out, authorities have been contacted, I've been to all the stores....we just want him home safe. You can call or text me 989-278-7146. Please help us find our boy!!” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Meanwhile, journalist Mary Coleman claimed in a Facebook post that Lee’s parents have been charged with child abuse even as he remains missing.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More | Nancy Guthrie’s neighbor claims she saw ‘strange man’ days before disappearance, ‘Hunched over, in street clothing…'

“He is still missing and needs insulin. Mother Daniella Lee-Sharp and the boy’s Stepdad Michael Menzie are charged with ARS 13-3623 B-1 (Class 4) Felony Child Abuse on Ryker, the missing child. And ARS 13-3623B2 (Class 5 Felony) 2 Counts Child Abuse for the two other siblings in reference their living conditions. DCS has take custody of their two younger children.”

However, there is no word on the charges yet from authorities and HT.com could not independently verify the information.

Anyone with any information on Lee’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}