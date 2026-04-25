Who is Sara Azari? Eric Swalwell campaign paid $40K to lawyer defending him against sexual assault claims

Disgraced congressman Eric Swalwell has allegedly engaged a private investigator to look into former staff members who may possess information regarding his purported sex crimes — as one former aide collaborates with the Manhattan District Attorney in the ongoing investigation against him.

Eric Swalwell's legal troubles deepen as he allegedly engages a private investigator to question former aides about sex crime allegations.(Threads/@azarilaw)

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Swalwell’s prominent attorney, Sara Azari, has enlisted a professional investigator from the New York-based firm Beau Dietl & Associates to interrogate at least one former aide of the congressman about their experiences in his office, according to NOTUS, NY POST reported.

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Here's what Sara Azari told ex-staffer

The private investigator reportedly informed the ex-staffer that she aimed to “get to the bottom” of the situation involving Swalwell by conversing with his ex-colleagues, and that she could circumvent a subpoena if the staffer agreed to cooperate with her inquiries.

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{{^usCountry}} The former staff member felt uneasy about the request and terminated the call, as per the site. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The former staff member felt uneasy about the request and terminated the call, as per the site. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Azari stated that the report lacked accuracy and asserted that no one representing Eric has “approached” any witness regarding a subpoena. Swalwell has not faced any charges, says Azari {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Azari stated that the report lacked accuracy and asserted that no one representing Eric has “approached” any witness regarding a subpoena. Swalwell has not faced any charges, says Azari {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She pointed out that Swalwell has not faced any charges or lawsuits concerning the "false allegations," and thus lacks any subpoena authority. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She pointed out that Swalwell has not faced any charges or lawsuits concerning the "false allegations," and thus lacks any subpoena authority. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Azari, who publicly supported Swalwell by stating that "regret is not rape," has received a minimum of $40,000 from Swalwell's now-defunct gubernatorial campaign, as per The NY Post report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Azari, who publicly supported Swalwell by stating that "regret is not rape," has received a minimum of $40,000 from Swalwell's now-defunct gubernatorial campaign, as per The NY Post report. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This payment was disclosed in a recent batch of campaign finance documents up to April 18. Swalwell concluded his gubernatorial campaign on April 12 after being accused of raping a former staff member following a charity event in New York in 2024 while she was under the influence, as well as sexually harassing several other women. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This payment was disclosed in a recent batch of campaign finance documents up to April 18. Swalwell concluded his gubernatorial campaign on April 12 after being accused of raping a former staff member following a charity event in New York in 2024 while she was under the influence, as well as sexually harassing several other women. {{/usCountry}}

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An attorney specializing in campaign and election law, who requested to remain anonymous, informed The Post that any campaign expenditures on private investigators must be reported.

“You can’t hide controversial expenses by running them through somebody else,” the lawyer stated. “If the private investigator was paid by the law firm [Swalwell hired], then that PI needs to show up on the report.”

Accuser collaborating withManhattan District Attorney

The former staff member who has accused Swalwell of rape is collaborating with the Manhattan District Attorney.

Additionally, another individual, Lonna Drews, alleged that Swalwell drugged and assaulted her at a hotel in Los Angeles in 2018.

The former staff member who accused Swalwell of raping her following the New York charity gala is assisting the Manhattan DA in its inquiry into the disgraced politician, reported CNN.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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