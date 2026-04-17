Eric Swalwell, wife Brittany receive more bad news after resignation; probe takes a turn

Eric Swalwell and his family received some more bad news on Thursday. NOTUS cited sources to report that the California Democrat is under investigation by the Department of Justice over multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. Investigations have also been launched by district attorneys in Los Angeles and Manhattan after as many as five women, including a former congressional staffer, alleged that they were sexually assaulted by the 45-year-old. Members of the media take pictures of a photo of Lonna Drewes and U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) during a press conference (Getty Images via AFP)

Swalwell said he plans on leaving his congressional seats in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct. He further added that he is giving up his California gubernatorial bid. He has denied all allegations.

Read More: Eric Swalwell's brutal response to Lonna Drewes' rape allegations; new Brittany Watts claim emerges

“I am deeply sorry to my family, staff, and constituents for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past,” Swalwell said in a post on X on Monday. He vowed to “fight the serious, false allegations made against me,” but also said he “must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make.”

Swalwell is married to Brittany Watts. While the former congressman's wife is yet to address the allegations, it was reported that she has deleted her social media profiles.

Five women come forward with allegations At least five women have accused Swalwell of misconduct spanning several years, with claims ranging from sexual assault to inappropriate messaging. One former aide alleged that Swalwell raped her in a Manhattan hotel room in 2024 while she was intoxicated and resisting. She told CNN it was the second instance of nonconsensual sexual contact under similar circumstances.

Another accuser, Lonna Drewes, claimed Swalwell drugged, choked and raped her in 2018 after initially offering professional connections.

Read More: Eric Swalwell kissing video: Forensic report makes bombshell revelation amid rape allegations, ‘adult male in video is…’

Three additional women alleged he engaged in misconduct by sending unsolicited explicit messages or nude photos.

New poll in California The controversy has already reshaped the race for California governor following Swalwell’s exit. A new poll conducted by Emerson College and Inside California Politics shows Steve Hilton leading at 17%, with Chad Bianco and Tom Steyer tied at 14%.

Among Democrats, the race has tightened. Xavier Becerra has climbed to 10%, level with Katie Porter, while Matt Mahan trails at 5%. Nearly a quarter of voters remain undecided.

Party dynamics shift Within party lines, Republicans show a clearer split, with Hilton polling at 48% compared to Bianco’s 40%.

On the Democratic side, Swalwell’s departure has opened up the field, with Steyer at 20%, Becerra close behind at 19%, and Porter at 15%.