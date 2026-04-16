Ruben Gallego, wife’s Instagram photos slammed amid Puerto Rico campaign spending row with Eric Swalwell

Federal records show that political committees linked to former Congressman Eric Swalwell and Senator Ruben Gallego spent campaign funds at Puerto Rico resorts during the same weekend as Gallego’s 2021 wedding, according to a report by Daily Mail. Under US federal law, campaign funds cannot be used for personal expenses. (@gallegoforaz/ Instagram)

Filings with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) indicate Swalwell’s campaign spent $1,522.11 at the Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico on June 7, 2021: the same date a wedding guest’s Instagram post identified as the venue for Gallego’s ceremony.

Campaign spending at wedding-linked locations On the same day, Gallego’s campaign reportedly spent $2,000 at the nearby Fairmont El San Juan. California Congresswoman Linda Sanchez, who was also said to be present, spent over $1,800 at the Hyatt Regency, along with an earlier lodging deposit.

Politico had previously reported that Swalwell attended the wedding.

Under US federal law, campaign funds cannot be used for personal expenses, though the records do not clarify whether the spending was tied to official activity.

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Gallego distances himself The report comes as Gallego has sought to distance himself from Swalwell, who recently resigned from Congress following multiple sexual misconduct allegations.

At a press conference, Gallego said he had no knowledge of the alleged behaviour, though he acknowledged hearing that Swalwell had been “flirty.” He added: “It hurts, the fact that he hurt a lot of people… and it pisses me off that now we all have to deal with all of his BS.”

He also said Swalwell “became very good at being a predator” and accused him of misleading colleagues during his time in Congress.

Allegations and resignation At least five women have accused Swalwell of misconduct, including sexual assault and inappropriate messaging, according to Daily Mail. He has denied the allegations but announced his resignation earlier this week, apologising to his family and staff.

The controversy also ended his campaign for California governor, which he had suspended shortly before stepping down.

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The two politicians had longstanding ties during their time in Congress, with their families reportedly maintaining friendly relations. Gallego said he had reached out to Swalwell’s wife through a mutual contact following the allegations.

Gallego’s wife, Sydney Barron Gallego, is also visible in his public life, with the senator frequently sharing family moments and photos on social media, even as she maintains a relatively lower-key online presence herself.

Gallego himself has previously faced scrutiny over his personal life, including his divorce from Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.