Who is Sarinasadat Hosseiny? Inside Iran's Soleimani's glamorous grandniece who enjoyed lavish lifestyle touring US
Sarina Hosseiny, grandniece of Iranian leader Qasem Soleimani, was arrested by ICE for her ties to the Iranian regime.
Sarinasadat Hosseiny, the glamorous grandniece of the late Iranian terror leader Gen. Qasem Soleiman, often visited various popular locations in the US and led an extravagant lifestyle in Los Angeles before her apprehension by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Friday.
Hosseiny, 25, along with her mother, Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, were taken into custody following the State Department's revocation of their permanent resident status and Green Cards due to her connections with the Iranian regime, as stated by the State Department on Saturday.
Here's what US State Dept said
In a social media post, Rubio stated that the two women were under the custody of ICE, awaiting deportation from the country. He further mentioned in his statement on X that Soleimani Afshar and her daughter were “green card holders living lavishly in the United States.”
The 25-year-old's social media profile displays that she has indulged in a lavish, vacation-oriented lifestyle while residing in the US, which was labelled as the “Great Satan” by her mother.
Afshar had expressed approval of attacks on American soldiers and military installations, lauded Iran’s Supreme Leader, referred to the United States as the “Great Satan,” and stated support for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which is recognized as a terrorist organization by the State Department.
Local opens up about arrests
Halasius Bradford, a 50-year-old piano instructor who leases a single-story residence from Afshar, told The Post that the mother-daughter duo were apprehended in a dramatic fashion around 5 p.m. on Friday. He noted that ICE had been active in the streets before the arrests. “It was crazy seeing what happened. I saw three LAPD patrol cars and one or two from ICE,” he said.
Sarinasadat Hosseiny: Inside her glam lifestyle
Hosseiny and her mother's online identities highlight their glamorous lifestyles in Los Angeles, featuring designer items and jet-setting experiences.
Hosseiny appeared polished and ready for the camera in her Instagram photos, with her long dark hair framing a serene face as she held a small fluffy dog against a dark coat.
Her fashion choices varied from structured black corsets combined with delicate pink skirts and oversized sunglasses to casual yet carefully styled outfits.
Other symbols of luxury included posed photographs next to helicopters and designer accessories, conveying a jet-set, influencer-ready image that was in stark contrast to their humble suburban neighborhood.
She also posted images of her luxurious travels on private jets, relaxing on yachts, and enjoying music festivals, all while exhibiting no evidence of traditional employment.
Her Instagram updates reveal that Hosseiny has recently visited Miami, where she was photographed with beverages; Alaska, where she still managed to capture images in a bikini; and Las Vegas, where she participated in an F-1 race.
Additional posts depict Hosseiny in form-fitting dresses, minimal bikinis, and skirts that are significantly above the knee.
In one particular image taken from a low angle, she is seen wearing fishnet stockings and a skirt that fails to cover her backside — an ensemble that would undoubtedly be unacceptable in Iran.
Afshar arrived in the US on a tourist visa in 2015, obtained asylum in 2019, and later became a green card holder.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More