Who is Sarinasadat Hosseiny? Inside Iran's Soleimani's glamorous grandniece who enjoyed lavish lifestyle touring US

Sarinasadat Hosseiny, the glamorous grandniece of the late Iranian terror leader Gen. Qasem Soleiman, often visited various popular locations in the US and led an extravagant lifestyle in Los Angeles before her apprehension by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Friday. Sarinasadat Hosseiny, 25, and her mother were detained by ICE after their Green Cards were revoked due to connections with the Iranian regime (Sarinasadat Hosseiny/Instagram)

Hosseiny, 25, along with her mother, Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, were taken into custody following the State Department's revocation of their permanent resident status and Green Cards due to her connections with the Iranian regime, as stated by the State Department on Saturday.

Here's what US State Dept said In a social media post, Rubio stated that the two women were under the custody of ICE, awaiting deportation from the country. He further mentioned in his statement on X that Soleimani Afshar and her daughter were “green card holders living lavishly in the United States.”

The 25-year-old's social media profile displays that she has indulged in a lavish, vacation-oriented lifestyle while residing in the US, which was labelled as the “Great Satan” by her mother.

Afshar had expressed approval of attacks on American soldiers and military installations, lauded Iran’s Supreme Leader, referred to the United States as the “Great Satan,” and stated support for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which is recognized as a terrorist organization by the State Department.