Who is Shalom Baranes, Trump's new architect for $300M ballroom project after James McCrery differences

The White House has brought in a new lead architect for President Donald Trump's ambitious $300-million ballroom project, following internal friction with the original designer. The administration confirmed Thursday that Shalom Baranes, a prominent Washington, DC, architect with a long resume of federal projects, will now guide the next phase of the overhaul.

White House spokesman Davis Ingle said Baranes has “shaped the architectural identity of our nation’s capital for decades,” noting that his experience makes him well-suited to interpret Trump’s vision for the revamped presidential complex.

Trump vs James McCrery

The decision comes after Trump reportedly clashed with classical architecture specialist James McCrery over key design elements, particularly Trump’s push to expand the ballroom’s size. Some American media outlets also indicated Trump doubted whether McCrery’s smaller firm could keep pace with the project’s deadlines.

Despite the shift, a source familiar with the effort told AFP that McCrery will continue contributing as a “valuable consultant,” framing the change not as a firing but “a passing of the baton” as the project enters new stages.

Baranes and his firm are no strangers to major federal commissions. Their past work includes the modernization of the US Treasury building near the White House and significant post-9/11 reconstruction at the Pentagon.

Trump’s ballroom plan, part of a larger redevelopment that includes demolishing the entire East Wing, features a venue designed to accommodate up to 1,000 guests. The scale has already stirred public concern that the new structure could visually overpower the historic mansion, one of the world’s most iconic buildings.

Who is Shalom Baranes?

Shalom Baranes, founder and principal of SBA, has guided the firm’s design vision and strategic direction since launching it in 1981. Over more than four decades, he has become one of the most influential figures in shaping modern Washington, D.C.

“Baranes is widely recognized for championing the idea that contemporary design and historic preservation can work hand-in-hand to support urban density. That philosophy has defined much of his work, helping drive major transformations across the region,” the firm states.

Beyond his architectural leadership, Baranes has contributed extensively to national conversations on planning and preservation. He has written on issues spanning design and urban development, and has been a frequent lecturer on those subjects.

His early rise in the profession earned him a rare distinction: he became one of the youngest architects ever elevated to the American Institute of Architects’ College of Fellows. He has also received several notable honors, including the Gold Medal from the architectural fraternity Tau Sigma.

A graduate of Yale University, Baranes holds both a Master of Architecture and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the institution.

(With AFP inputs)