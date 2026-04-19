Who is Shamim Mafi? Glam Iranian entrepreneur with Green Card arrested at LAX for arms trafficking

An Iranian entrepreneur holding a US Green Card was apprehended at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) for purportedly trafficking weapons on behalf of Tehran, NY Post reported.

Iranian entrepreneur Shamim Mafi arrested at LAX for alleged arms trafficking(Shamim Mafi/Facebook)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Shamim Mafi, 44, from Woodland Hills, was arrested on Saturday evening and faces charges for facilitating transactions involving Iranian drones, explosives, and millions of rounds of ammunition destined for Sudan, as per the office of the US Attorney for the Central District of California.

Mafi shared glamorous photographs of herself globetrotting — including images of her in front of a $100,000 Mercedes-Benz roadster, according to The Post.

Charges against Shamim Mafi

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Shamim Mafi is accused of violating 50 U.S.C. § 1705 by facilitating the sale of drones, bombs, bomb fuses, and millions of rounds of ammunition produced by Iran and sold to Sudan, as per F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shamim Mafi is accused of violating 50 U.S.C. § 1705 by facilitating the sale of drones, bombs, bomb fuses, and millions of rounds of ammunition produced by Iran and sold to Sudan, as per F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} If found guilty, she could face a maximum statutory sentence of 20 years in federal prison. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If found guilty, she could face a maximum statutory sentence of 20 years in federal prison. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mafi is an Iranian national who became a lawful permanent resident of the United States in 2016. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mafi is an Iranian national who became a lawful permanent resident of the United States in 2016. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She is anticipated to make her initial court appearance on Monday afternoon at the U.S. District Court in downtown Los Angeles. She is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She is anticipated to make her initial court appearance on Monday afternoon at the U.S. District Court in downtown Los Angeles. She is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Here's what court documents say {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's what court documents say {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mafi, who departed from Iran in 2013 and became a permanent resident of the United States in 2016 during the Obama administration, is accused of using an Oman-registered company, Atlas International Business, to facilitate weapons transactions as recently as 2025, NY POST reported, citing court documents.

Among these transactions was a contract exceeding $70 million for Iranian-manufactured Mohajer-6 armed drones from the Iranian Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics.

These drones, along with 55,000 bomb fuses, were exchanged in agreements with the Sudanese Ministry of Defense, which has been engaged in a violent civil war since 2023.

Telephone records suggest that Mafi maintained direct communication with Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) from December 2022 to June 2025.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Prosecutors assert that Mafi lacked the legal qualifications to manage such perilous sales.

Mafi informed investigators that she has never been assigned by the Iranian regime to perform any operations for Tehran within the United States.

An investigation into Mafi's background revealed that Tehran confiscated properties she inherited from her father in 2020, with the Ministry of Intelligence subsequently instructing her to establish a business in the United States to repurchase the properties from the Iranian government, according to court records.

Prosecutors claimed that Iran had proposed to cover the initial costs of the business.

Mafi reportedly stated that she is "more useful" to Iranian operatives in Tehran than in the United States.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON