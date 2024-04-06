US: Shocking details emerge as headless human torso wrapped in plastic found in Salford woodland

In a horror discovery, Greater Manchester Police found a headless human torso wrapped in plastic that belonged to a 40-year-old man who had been dead for a few days. The body was discovered at Kersal Wetlands in Salford on Thursday evening. Forensic officers at Kersal Dale, near Salford, where a headless human torso was found.(PA)

A dog unit, search teams and specialists from forensics units have launched a murder investigation. While it appears that police are searching the secluded wooded area for other body parts, investigators said that nothing further has been found. However, a postmortem will be conducted to identify the deceased.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Chief Superintendent Tony Creely, Salford district commander, stated in a press conference that the tragic investigation is progressing swiftly and that the victim is a man who could not have survived.

"At the heart of our investigation is this man and his family. We are using all forensic techniques available to identify him as soon as we can so we are able to support his loved ones during this devastating time."

He stated that the police are yet to identify if the victim is a male or female.

Also Read: Harrowing helicopter footage shows unarmed teen kidnapping victim being shot to death by cops: Here's what went down

What was the cause of death?

On Thursday evening, a local discovered the remains wrapped in plastic. Following this, police arrived at the wooded area.

Earlier, police thought that the corpse belonged to an adult. The officials are not expecting the forensic team to reveal the cause of death as the entire body has not been located.

According to Daily Mail, the torso was discovered without arms or a head.

No arrests have been made as forensic officials continue to investigate in the area.

Greater Manchester Police has appealed to the public to come forward if they have "any information" on the horrifying discovery.

Also Read: Joe Biden blasted for saying America is safer with him as president: ‘Laken Riley would disagree’

The detectives and forensic teams will remain in the area "for some time", police said as they are gathering information from dog walkers and passers by in the region.

The Chief Superintendentstated there are still a lot of unanswered questions regarding the case, adding that officials are "working diligently and respectfully to provide answers" as soon as possible.

“This will take time and we will continue to provide updates of significance when we can,” Creely stated.