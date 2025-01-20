Elon Musk's mystery 'girlfriend' steals limelight at candlelit dinner for donors; Exciting details here

Standing beside Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, Shivon Zilis mingled with some of the most influential figures surrounding the new Trump administration. Zilis who is a tech executive and largely stayed out of the spotlight, made her presence known at a pre-inauguration donor party in Washington. Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis in talks with guests including Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie Scott, third from right, before President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a dinner at the Building Museum, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)

Who is Shivon Zilis?

The 38-year-old was born in Ontario, Canada and shares three children with the Tesla CEO, however, their relationship is yet to be clarified. After a long time of supporting Musk from the shadows, she joined him for the first in a public forum at the party for donors. The party was attended by friends and family members of President-elect Donald Trump.

Zilis, who has typically remained out of the public eye, made a bold statement by joining Musk at a star-studded party for donors. This marked the first time the mother of three was seen by Musk's side in such a high-profile setting. While she had previously attended a black-tie gala at Mar-a-Lago after Trump's re-election, she stayed in the background as Musk posed with their daughter Azure, as reported by Daily Mail.

Zilis was spotted by some of the most prominent figures from Trump’s administration during the night such as Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez, along with Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner. Other notable celebrities who were present at the party included names like Kid Rock, Anuel AA, Justin Quiles, and Jon Voight.

Musk and Zilis’ relationship

Zilis and Musk’s relationship reportedly began when she was working on the board at OpenAI, the non-profit Musk founded in 2015. Their connection grew deeper over time, with the couple welcoming twins, Strider and Azure, in 2021 while Musk was also preparing for the birth of a second child with his ex-girlfriend, Grimes.

In June 2024, the owner of X confirmed the birth of a third child with Zilis, though he kept details about the baby’s name and gender private. While the status of their relationship remains unclear, Zilis’ public appearance at the event, seemingly by the tech mogul’s side as a supportive partner. It marks a notable shift, suggesting a more visible and significant role in his life as Musk will assume a position in the newly created Department of Government Efficiency in Trump’s new government.