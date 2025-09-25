Who is Tabitha Bundrick? Chilling new details on NYC woman accused of drugging, killing 3 men

A shocking case of serial killing has emerged from the heart of New York City, Manhattan over the last week. A 38-year-old woman, named Tabitha Bundrick, has been accused of killing three men while trying to drug and rob them of cash, sneakers and phones. Tabitha Bundrick.(Penacon)

Bundrick was indicted on Wednesday in Manhattan and faces 11 counts of murder, robbery, burglary and assault charges. The indictment details her modus operandi and states the incidents happened between 2023 and 2024. She has pleaded not guilty to all the counts and is currently in prison.

Who is Tabitha Bundrick?

Called a "hooker from hell" by the New York Post, Tabitha Bundrick lured men offering sex in exchange for money. She allegedly then led them into empty apartments she had broken into and knock them unconscious and try to rob them, as per the indictment. She would tell the victim that the drug is cocaine to make it easily acceptable to them.

Three such incidents proved fatal for the victims, who died of overdose from the fentanyl-based drug that Bundrick allegedly made them use. Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Dafna Yoran said that Bundrick was "encouraging them, pushing them to take these drugs."

“She was encouraging them, pushing them to take these drugs even though the deceased victim says he’s never done these drugs before,” Yoran said. “And then she encourages him to do it, to do it again and do it again a third time.”

On April 20, 2023, she lured two men in Washington Heights with sex and drugs, giving them fentanyl-laced cocaine. The next day, one man awoke to find his friend, 42-year-old Mario Paullan, dead and their belongings stolen.

On Sept. 27, 2023, again in Washington Heights, Bundrick met 39-year-old Miguel Navez, allegedly gave him fentanyl-laced drugs, and he was found dead days later with his belongings missing.

Then, on Feb. 25, 2024, Bundrick allegedly followed 34-year-old Abrihan Fernandez to his apartment, gave him fentanyl-laced drugs, and stole several large bags.

Bundrick was arrested earlier this year on federal drug charges for the three deaths and was sentenced to 157 months in prison on August after she pleaded guilty.

Now, with murder charges, that could potentially increase further. Her lawyers argue that the deaths were not intentional and she made "a poor decision when she shared her drugs with men who were just 'looking for a good time.'"