Who is Tiffany Henyard? Dolton Mayor joins ‘scary’ brawl at township meeting as her financial mismanagement exposed

Tiffany Heynard, who is dubbed as America's ‘worst mayor’, involved in a tumultuous altercation that broke out at a town hall meeting after an activist demanded her dismissal. Tiffany Henyard was tossed to the ground during the intense brawl and she even lost one of her shoes, according to CBS Chicago.

The supervisor of neighboring Thornton Township and mayor of Dolton Village, Illinois, Heynard, was knocked to the ground in a brawl Tuesday night as her boyfriend hurried to defend her reputation.

The whole saga emerged when Henyard's stan critic and activist Jedidiah Brown stepped to the microphone and started ranting against the mayor. He even called her a “b***h.”

According to ABC7, Brown called Heynard a “half-a**ed mayor,” charged her with “sleeping her way to the top,” and even implied that she would never marry.

He then called for a vote in the meeting to put Henyard's ally William Moore and boyfriend Kamal Woods on paid administrative leave from the town.

As Brown started to leave, Heynard retorted, “Thank you for the lawsuit.”

Witnesses call brawl ‘an embarrassment’

Several witnesses claim to have seen Henyard running into the fray herself, even losing her wig at one point.

During the fight, several people were reportedly seen jumping on tables and some televisions in the room were destroyed.

According to police, no arrests were made as all the people engaged in the brawl left the site by the time they arrived.

Meghan Dudek, one of the witnesses, told NBC Chicago, “I have never seen a politician jump in and fight like that—it was scary and horrible.” He called the chaotic brawl “an embarrassment.”

Later, Brown was spotted live-streaming himself in an attempt to submit a police report.

Independent probe against Tiffany Henyard

The altercation, which is the most recent incident involving Heynard, occurred a day after an independent probe revealed that she allegedly squandered millions of dollars in government cash while serving as the mayor of Dolton.

“The residents of Dolton have suffered needlessly because of the financial mismanagement of this current mayor,” Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

Moreover, Henyard's name will not be on the ballot for the next Thornton Township supervisor election, according to a recent judgement by a Cook County judge. The judge dismissed her lawsuit contesting State Senator Napoleon Harris's Democratic nomination. The choice to write in Henyard's name will remain available to voters.