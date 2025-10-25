Who is Timothy Mellon? Trump's multi-billionaire friend who donated $130mn for US military

Timothy Mellon, a reclusive billionaire and longtime supporter of US President Donald Trump, is the private donor who gave a whopping $130 million to the US federal government so that troops’ salaries can be paid during the ongoing government shutdown, as reported by The New York Times. Timothy Mellon is a billionaire heir to the Mellon banking and railroad fortune. (X/@SaveUSAKitty)

The donation was announced by Trump, who called the donor a “patriot” and a friend, keeping the name confidential, according to The NYT report.

Trump said Mellon prefers not to seek publicity, calling him “a great American citizen” and “a substantial man.”

Trump also noted that giving such a big gift in politics without any demand for recognition is unusual.

About Timothy Mellon

Mellon is a wealthy heir to the Mellon banking and railroad fortune. He is Andrew W Mellon’s grandson, who has served as a US Treasury Secretary.

Mellon has kept a low public profile despite his wealth and large political contributions. He mainly lives in Wyoming and has donated millions of dollars in support of Trump and the Republican Party in recent years. In 2024, he gave $50 million to a super PAC that was supporting Trump, one of the largest single contributions ever publicly reported, as reported by the NYT.

Mellon also supports Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who ran for President last year. Mellon donated millions to Kennedy’s presidential campaign and gave money to his anti-vaccine group, Children’s Health Defense.

Legal and financial implications

The Pentagon accepted Mellon’s donation under the “general gift acceptance authority,” with the condition that it be used to help pay the salaries and benefits of service members.

Sean Parnell, the Pentagon’s chief spokesman, confirmed this in a statement. However, the donation could raise legal questions. Experts say it might violate the Antideficiency Act, which prevents federal agencies from spending money beyond what Congress approves.

Even though $130 million is a large sum, it is small compared to the total cost of US military pay, which is about $600 billion a year. This donation would amount to roughly $100 per active-duty service member, as reported by the NYT.

