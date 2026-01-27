Who is Tom Homan? 5 things to know about the Trump border czar's family, career, and more

As US President Donald Trump reshapes federal operations following the deadly shooting involving federal agents in Minnesota, Tom Homan has moved back to the center of US immigration enforcement. The White House has said Homan will oversee Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in Minneapolis, making him the administration’s primary point of contact during a politically sensitive moment. White House border czar Tom Homan poses for a photo after an interview by Stuart Varney, on the Fox Business Network, in New York, (AP)

The move follows criticism of how federal officials handled the aftermath of the shooting. It also marks a shift in operational leadership rather than a broad personnel shake-up.

Homan, a familiar figure from Trump’s earlier presidency, is known for his hardline views on immigration enforcement and his willingness to defend enforcement actions publicly. Republican lawmakers told CNN his deployment could help “turn down the temperature” and restore coordination with state and local officials.

Here are five key facts to know about Tom Homan.

1. Decades-long career in immigration enforcement Homan began his career as a police officer in New York before joining the US Border Patrol in 1984, later serving in the Immigration and Naturalization Service, the predecessor to ICE, reported Politifact. He spent more than three decades in immigration enforcement before retiring in 2018, according to CNN.

2. Former acting ICE director Homan served as acting director of ICE from 2017 to 2018 during Trump’s first term, per Politifact. He also previously led ICE’s deportation branch under President Barack Obama, when removals reached record levels in fiscal year 2013 .

3. A vocal defender of tough immigration policies As acting ICE director, Homan publicly defended some of the Trump administration’s most controversial policies, including the family separation policy at the US-Mexico border. He has also been a strong critic of sanctuary city policies that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities, reported CNN.

4. Trump’s appointed ‘border czar’ Trump formally named Homan as border czar after the 2024 election, tasking him with overseeing border security and deportation efforts across agencies. During the campaign, Homan told CBS News’ 60 Minutes that enforcement would focus on targeted arrests rather than indiscriminate sweeps.

