Trump does not want to see people hurt, says White House; defends deportation push

United States President Donald Trump does not want to see people getting hurt or killed on the streets of America, the White House said on Monday after the killing of a 37-year-old nurse in Minnesota. "This tragedy occurred as a result of a deliberate and hostile resistance by Democrat leaders ," Leavitt said. (REUTERS)

However, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also said that the Trump-led administration “will never back down from his promise to deport violent criminal illegal aliens and make America safe again, and he welcomes all cooperation in that effort”, Reuters reported.

The killing of a nurse, identified as Alex Pretti, by federal immigration officers on Saturday led to outrage from Americans and Democrat leaders in the country. This was the second fatal shooting of a US citizen in Minnesota, after 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on January 7.

White House blames Democrat leaders' ‘hostile resistance’ White House press secretary Leavitt, while briefing reporters after the incident, blamed Democrat leaders in Minnesota for the shooting of Pretti.

“Let's be clear about the circumstances which led to that moment on Saturday. This tragedy occurred as a result of a deliberate and hostile resistance by Democrat leaders in Minnesota for weeks,” Reuters cited Leavitt as saying.

Democrat leaders have opposed the deployment of immigration agents to Minnesota, while calling it a lawless invasion that puts public safety at risk.

Leavitt urged the Democrat leaders to turn over illegal immigrants who are in prison as well as those with active warrants or known criminal histories, to federal authorities for immediate deportation.

The Trump administration had, after the incident, alleged that immigration agents had fired at Pretti in self-defense after he approached them with a handgun. However, video footage from the scene, verified by Reuters news agency, contradicted this account.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of the video.

The video footage from the scene purportedly showed Pretti holding a phone and not a gun, as agents wrestled him to the ground, and further showed officers removing a firearm stored near his waistband after he was subdued, according to Reuters. Pretti was a licensed gun owner.