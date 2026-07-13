Who is Tracestin Shepherd? Nolan Wells' friend breaks silence on viral video as family doubts circumstances, ‘That’s me’

Nolan Wells death: One of the friends who claims to have been with Nolan Wells during a Fourth of July excursion to Horn Island in Mississippi has now sharing details of his experience — as Wells' family seeks clarity regarding the circumstances surrounding his death.

Who is Tracestin Shepherd?

Nolan Wells' friends, impacted by his death following a July 4 beach trip, seek to counter speculation amid investigations. (Christine Wonsley/Facebook)

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In an interview broadcast on Good Morning America on Monday, July 13, Tracestin Shepherd informed ABC News that he and the other youths who participated in the trip have been profoundly affected by Wells' passing, while also enduring significant public scrutiny in the aftermath. “I just know I lost my best friend,” Shepherd stated.

The interview comes as authorities persist in their investigation. Wells, an 18-year-old football player, seemingly disappeared from Horn Island after traveling there with a group of friends for a lively celebration on July 4. His body was discovered in the water near the northwest end of the island two days later.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite law enforcement officials suggesting that Wells may have drowned and finding no indications of foul play, they are still pending the autopsy results and are actively reviewing evidence, including video footage and witness testimonies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite law enforcement officials suggesting that Wells may have drowned and finding no indications of foul play, they are still pending the autopsy results and are actively reviewing evidence, including video footage and witness testimonies. {{/usCountry}}

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Wells' family is undertaking their own independent investigation and autopsy.

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Tracestin Shepherd and Nolan Wells death probe

Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter previously informed ABC News that Shepherd and the other teenagers who participated in the trip have been cooperative with the investigators.

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During his interview on GMA, Shepherd chose not to appear on camera, stating that he and his friends have been subjected to online threats.

“We did no wrong here and we don’t understand how we’re getting so much hate behind us,” he stated. “We all cared and loved Nolan, and nobody wanted to see Nolan die. Nobody wanted to see his life be taken so short.”

‘I’m also hurting because…’ Tracestin Shepherd speaks out

In a different interview, Shepherd informed Rolling Stone that he chose to disclose his story after providing officials with his version of events, as he aimed to counter the widespread speculation regarding the case.

“I’m tired of speculation, of not being able to talk, it’s time for somebody to start speaking up,” Shepherd stated to Rolling Stone in an interview. “I’m not just hurting because of Nolan, I’m also hurting because I call my friends and you can hear it in their voice that they’re terrified of what these people will do to them. It’s gone completely way too far.”

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He further spoke about a viral video that the attorney for the Wells family had previously mentioned, which allegedly recorded their son during a confrontation prior to his disappearance.

‘That’s me yelling,’ Tracestin Shepherd on viral video

Shepherd clarified this by stating on GMA that the voice heard shouting in the footage is his. "That’s me yelling," he remarked.

He provided the same information to Rolling Stone, informing the magazine that Wells was not visible in the video.

However, Wells' family has raised doubts about that narrative. In an interview on GMA last week, his parents, Christine and Elmore Wonsley, expressed their confusion regarding why their son would have willingly distanced himself from his friends, emphasizing that he had always been instructed to remain with the group.

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They have also questioned the whereabouts of Wells' cellphone in light of his disappearance.

According to Shepherd, as reported by ABC, Wells had left his phone on a boat, along with several others, due to his anticipated extended time spent in the ocean.