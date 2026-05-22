...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Who is Tulsi Gabbard's husband Abraham Williams? DNI resigns from Trump Cabinet after his bone cancer diagnosis

Abraham Williams is a Hawaii-based cinematographer. He married Tulsi Gabbard in a traditional Vedic Hindu ceremony in 2015.

Updated on: May 22, 2026 11:35 pm IST
By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Advertisement

Tulsi Gabbard has resigned from her position as Director of National Intelligence in President Donald Trump's Cabinet after her husband, Abraham Williams, was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, according to Fox News. Gabbard reportedly informed President Trump of her decision during a meeting at the White House on Friday. Her final day at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) is expected to be June 30, 2026.

Tulsi Gabbard and husband Abraham Williams.(Facebook/ Tulsi Gabbard)

Also Read: Who is Aaron Lukas? 5 things to know about the acting DNI after Tulsi Gabbard's resignation

Resignation letter

In her formal resignation letter, exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital, Gabbard expressed deep gratitude to Trump for the opportunity to lead the intelligence community for the past year and a half.

“My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer” and "faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months."

"At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle," she wrote.

Of Māori and Samoan descent, Williams first met Tulsi Gabbard around 2012 when he volunteered as a photographer and videographer for her congressional campaign.

“He volunteered to help out on the shoots for my campaign commercials. It wasn’t until about a year after I was in office that he asked me out for the first time. It was a connection that was immediate and natural, but we didn’t really see it before that point,” Gabbard told PEOPLE.

The couple married on April 9, 2015, in a traditional Vedic Hindu ceremony in Hawaii.

“It was a deeply spiritual, traditional ceremony that held great meaning for Abraham and I,” Gabbard told PEOPLE the morning after the wedding. “It brought all the important elements of our life together.”

“It really was a Hawaiian-style Hindu wedding, from the palm trees to birds of paradise flowers, to the birds chirping in the background,” she added.

Gabbard has often referred to him as her “best friend,” “rock,” and “surf buddy.”

Williams maintains a low public profile but shares select professional work through his photography and filmmaking platforms, including his Instagram account @abrahamwilliamsdp.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan

Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.

tulsi gabbard us news
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Who is Tulsi Gabbard's husband Abraham Williams? DNI resigns from Trump Cabinet after his bone cancer diagnosis
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.