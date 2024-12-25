Who is Valentina Gomez? Controversial MAGA activist sparks outrage with graphic ‘migrant execution’ video

Controversial MAGA figure Valentina Gomez has sparked widespread outrage after posting a graphic video that simulates the public execution of a migrant. The 25-year-old real estate investor, known for her provocative views, stated that undocumented immigrants who commit violent crimes "deserve to be ended," further fueling the backlash surrounding the disturbing footage. Valentina Gomez faced backlash after posting a graphic video simulating a public execution of a migrant, stating that violent undocumented immigrants 'deserve to be ended.'(@ValentinaForUSA/X)

Valentina Gomez’s controversial video

In the clip, shared on X, Gomez demonstrated shooting a dummy, who is tied to a chair, in the back of his head with a handgun. She said, “It's that simple, public executions for any illegal that rapes or kills an American. They don't deserve deportation, they deserve to be ended.”

Her video was later restricted by X due to the potential violent speech policy. However, the video spread like wildfire over the internet. Meanwhile, Gomez wrote in the caption, “My video being restricted & my account getting suspended shows all of you that I am the biggest threat to the establishment because I call it like I see it, I give people hope, and I don’t need their money. Remember, nobody is coming to save us. Stay strapped.'”

After a while she added, “Same treatment should go for all the pedophiles. Congress is only good at having useless hearings, investigations, and strongly worded letters. Yet, no actual results to the American people,” as reported by DailyMail.

Who is Valentina Gomez?

Valentina Gomez, born on May 8, 1999, in Medellín, Colombia, is a Colombian-born American real estate investor, financier, and political activist. She and her family immigrated to the United States in 2009, settling in Jersey City, New Jersey.

She entered the realm of politics in 2024 when she launched her for Missouri Secretary of State. Her political campaign has been marked by provocative and controversial actions, drawing attention to her outspoken rhetoric. One of the most contentious moments came when she released a campaign video urging voters not to be "weak and gay," while running through a historically LGBTQ+ neighbourhood in St. Louis.

Moreover, she also posted videos of her burning LGBTQ+ themed books with a flamethrower as promised to ban such if elected. This resulted in a lot of public scrutiny and media attention towards her.

Despite the controversy surrounding her campaign, Gomez secured only 7.4% of the vote in the Republican primary, finishing sixth out of eight candidates. This result marked the end of her bid for the Secretary of State position, as her provocative tactics failed to garner significant support from voters, as reported by Economic Times.