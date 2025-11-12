The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced that a Moldovan illegal immigrant and convicted killer, who tortured and threw a victim out of a ninth-floor window, has been arrested. On November 4, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) took Victoria Sorocean into custody, ICE told Fox News. She was convicted of premeditated murder with exceptional cruelty in 2013. Who is Victoria Sorocean? ICE arrests illegal immigrant and convicted killer who threw victim out of ninth-floor window(Homeland Security)

Sorocean, who was first arrested by ICE on January 10, 2020, under the Trump administration, later filed several legal appeals and asylum claims to delay removal, according to the DHS. She was released back into the United States in 2022 under the Biden administration.

Sorocean and an accomplice tortured an individual inside an apartment in Chisinau, Moldova. They beat the victim with a stick and electrical cable before throwing the person out a ninth-floor window. Sorocean and her accomplice were convicted of intentional murder, and Sorocean was sentenced to 17 years in prison. However, she fled the country to avoid serving her sentence.

“It shocks the conscience that the Biden Administration released into America a cruel, violent illegal alien who tortured a human being, beat them with an electrical cable and a stick, and then threw her victim from a ninth-floor window,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, according to a DHS release. “These are the types of barbaric criminal illegal aliens ICE is targeting every single day. 70% of all ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. This does not even include foreign fugitives like this convicted murderer. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, the world’s criminals are no longer welcome in the U.S.”

Sorocean will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings, the DHS confirmed.