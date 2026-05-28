Who is William Bumpus? 5 things to know about CBS host Gayle King's ex-husband amid cheating row

CBS Mornings host Gayle King revealed on a podcast that aired on Wednesday that she caught her ex-husband cheating on her at their own home and with her close friend. Gayle King was married to William Bumpus for 11 years, from 1992 to 1983: the 71-year-old journalist's only marriage, so far. William Bumpus (L) and Gayle King (R). (William Bumpus and Gayle King on Instagram)

King appeared on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast and discussed the details of her marriage breaking down in the early 90s. She spoke about how the episode transpired and the impact it left on her.

What Gayle King Said Gayle King said that she found out about her then-husband's extramarital affair after she returned from a trip early. King recalled. She said that, strangely, her husband stopped her from entering their bedroom, even as their two children were at home.

“He comes flying out of the room. He’s got a towel on, and he goes, ‘You can’t come in,’ She replied, “What do you mean I can’t come in? What are you talking about?”

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“I start searching the house because I didn’t believe him," she said. "I didn’t believe him. I get down, and there she is, cowering behind the door in my towel, Alex. It was a nice bath sheet.”

Notably, William Bumpus apologized publicly for the episode and praised King as a "great wife." Amid the big revelation, let's take a look at William Bumpus in five key points.

Who Is William Bumpus? 5 Things To Know 1. An Attorney From Connecticut: William Bumpus is an attorney from Connecticut specializing in child protection and family law cases. He serves as a partner with the Wolf and Shore Law Group.

2. Was Former Assistant Attorney General: He served as an assistant attorney general of Connecticut. He was also focused especially on child protection cases then.

3. Public Apology Over Cheating Row: William Bumpus had issued a public apology over the cheating row in a statement to ET Online in 2016.

"I have been haunted with this life altering choice. Though I have dealt with this privately, I publicly apologize for the major transgression that dramatically changed all of our lives," his statement read.

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"I have nothing but the utmost respect for Gayle and how she handled herself with grace. Despite the situation, she kept our children, as well as my relationship and involvement with them, as a clear priority."

4. Amicable Relationship With Gayle: Both Gayle King and William Bumpus have maintained that they share an amicable relationship, co-parenting their children.

5. No Record Of Remarriage: It is unclear if William Bumpus remarried after his divorce, to Gayle King in 1993. He maintains a low profile and is largely absent from public view.

He has two children with King, daughter Kirby Bumpus and William Bumpus Jr.