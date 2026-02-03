Who is William Stevenson? Jill Biden's ex-husband held, charged with killing his wife Linda

Former First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband has been accused of murder in connection with the death of his current wife after a domestic incident, as per officials. Jill Biden's former husband, William Stevenson, 77, faces first-degree murder charges in the death of his wife, Linda, 64. (New Castle County Police)

William Stevenson, 77, was apprehended on Monday and charged with first-degree murder regarding the death of 64-year-old Linda Stevenson following a police inquiry that extended for more than a month.

Law enforcement officials from the New Castle County Division of Police attended to reports of a domestic altercation at a residence in Oak Hill, Wilmington, Delaware, late on December 28.

What was Linda Stevenson's cause of death? Linda Stevenson was found unresponsive in the living room and died despite life-saving efforts by officers present at the scene. The press release issued at that time stated that her remains were handed over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

The cause of death was not mentioned in the statement regarding William Stevenson's arrest. According to police, the grand jury's indictment on Monday stemmed from an “extensive weeks-long investigation” into the circumstances surrounding her death.

William Stevenson is presently in custody at the Howard Young Correctional Institution after being unable to post a cash bail of $500,000, according to the police. It remains uncertain whether he has secured legal representation.

Jill Biden's marriage to William Stevenson and their divorce Jill Biden wed William Stevenson in February 1970 at the age of 18. At that time, she was a student at the University of Delaware, while he was 23 years old.

Shortly thereafter, Stevenson established The Stone Balloon Club, which became one of the most renowned college bars in the nation, located near the University of Delaware in Newark, DE. This venue hosted performances by notable artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Dave Matthews, and The Allman Brothers Band, entertaining audiences for decades.

Jill and Stevenson were married for only five years. A civil divorce between them was finalized in May 1975.