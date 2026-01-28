Who is Paul Varoff? Oak Ridge High ex-teacher arrested for alleged child sexual abuse
Former Oak Ridge High band teacher Paul Varoff was arrested in El Dorado County on 10 child sex abuse charges; authorities seek other potential victims.
Paul Varoff, a former music teacher at Oak Ridge High School in the El Dorado Hills neighborhood of El Dorado County in California. He was arrested on Monday (January 6) morning for the alleged sexual abuse of a child, the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.
The Sheriff's Office said that Varoff, who taught band at the Oak Ridge High School for over 30 years, the Sheirff's office said identifying him. He faces 10 charges related to the sexual abuse of a minor and is set to be arraigned in court on Wednesday.
The El Dorado Union High School District has acknowledged the arrest of their former teacher, saying that they were notified by authorities. However, they said that Vharoff, who had retired several years back, worked in the school district "in a limited capacity."
However, the District Attorney and the Sheriff's offices are seeking more information on any other potential victims. A contact number has been launched for potential victims to reach the authorities.
Paul Varoff Charges
10 counts of charges were announced by the Sheriff's Office on Wednesday: five of them concerned oral copulation with a minor, and the other five concerned sexual intercourse with a minor. He has been booked into the El Dorado County Jail without bail and will be arraigned at 1 p.m. on January 28.
Acknowledging the arrest, the school district said: "The safety of our students is our highest priority. We are taking these allegations seriously and are working closely with the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office."
