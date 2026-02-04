William Stevenson family: All we know about Jill Biden's ex-husband's wife and children

Former First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband has been accused of murder of his second wife. William Stevenson, who was married to Jill from 1970 until 1975, is currently detained at the Howard Young Correctional Institution after being unable to post a cash bail of $500,000. William Stevenson, former spouse of Jill Biden, arrested following wife's mysterious death. (New Castle County Police/AP)

His arrest occurs nearly over a month after the demise of his wife, Linda Stevenson, who was discovered dead in a residence in New Castle County, Delaware on December 28, 2025, after law enforcement was summoned to address a “domestic dispute.”

While the reason for Linda's death is still not determined, reports from that period suggested that attempts were made to save her life, but she was eventually declared dead at the location.

TMZ also reported during that time that the audio from the police dispatch at the scene referred to “cardiac arrest.”

William Stevenson and Linda family According to an obituary, Linda was 64 years old, while William is 77. However, the exact date of their wedding remains uncertain. The obituary states that she is survived by her daughter, Christina, her husband Jeremy, her granddaughter, Ciara, her sister Cathy Lancaster, nephew Jason, and other family members, as per Hello Magazine.

William Stevenson and Jill Biden's divorce Stevenson wed the former First Lady, then known as Jill Jacobs, in 1970 while she was enrolled at Brandywine Junior College. After the marriage, she adopted his surname to become Jill Stevenson. However, the couple grew apart and finalized their divorce in 1975.

During this period, Stevenson established the Stone Balloon college bar, located near the University of Delaware, which gained recognition as one of the most popular bars in the US and was once referred to by Rolling Stone as “one of the best kept secrets in Rock and Roll.”

In his book, The Stone Balloon: The Early Years, Stevenson refrains from discussing the specifics of his divorce from Jill Biden, but it is reported that he left the proceedings providing her with only half of her requested settlement, which included partial ownership of the bar.

Jill married then-Senator Joe Biden in June 1977.