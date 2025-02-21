Who is Yolanda Marodi, suspect in the killing of Cal Fire captain Rebecca ‘Becky’ Marodi?

Yolanda Marodi has been identified as the suspect in the stabbing death of her wife Rebecca "Becky" Marodi. Rebecca, a Cal Fire captain, was stabbed to death at her home in San Diego County on Monday. Authorities now investigating Rebecca's death as a potential domestic violence incident. Yolanda Marodi (Left) is accused of killing her wife Rebecca "Becky" Marodi (Right).(San Diego County Sheriff’s Office (left), Cal Fire (right))

The case-

Deputies responded to a home in the 20200 block of Rancho Villa Road in Ramona shortly before 9 p.m. Monday and found Rebecca with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Following an investigation, authorities identified the victim's wife, Yolanda, as the suspect in the case. Police described the suspect as a 5-foot-2 woman with brown hair, weighing about 166 pounds. Yolanda Marodi, 53, is also known as Yolanda Olejniczak.

Providing an update on the case, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said in a statement: "The motivation and circumstances surrounding this homicide remain under investigation as detectives work diligently to gather more information and establish a comprehensive understanding of the case."

SDSO Lt. Mike Krugh, citing family, said Rebecca and Yolanda had been married for two years.

Suspect at large -

Yolanda remained at large as of Thursday with her location not known.

The Secretary of Citizen Security of Baja California released a statement saying they were coordinating with US authorities to see if the suspect is in Baja California.

"In this case the Secretary of Citizen Security of Baja California does what is necessary in investigation and analysis to rule out or confirm, as the case may be, that this person is in Baja California," spokesperson Carlos Zúñiga said in a statement.

Who was Rebecca "Becky" Marodi?

Rebecca Marodi served more than three decades with Cal Fire and also recently helped battle the Eaton Fire that broke out in in Altadena, California. According to ABC7, Rebecca was planning to retire later this year.

Paying tributes, Cal Fire said in a statement: “The tragic loss of Captain Marodi is mourned by her family, friends, and her CAL FIRE family.”

John Clingingsmith, a Cal Fire Riverside County public information officer, added: "She was always very positive. Always had a smile on her face. It didn't matter what the situation was."

"I think that's one of the things everybody has been talking about, was her smile and her laugh, and just the fact that she was always there," Clingingsmith told ABC7.