Who qualifies for California's new $700 relief payment? Eligibility details

Many people in California will soon get a $700 check to help with rising costs. According to Mi Bolsillo USA, this money comes from the Family and Workers Economic Stabilization Fund, also called FFESP. It’s meant to help families who are struggling with high prices, low pay, and job problems. Payments started going out in the third week of May 2025. Most people don’t need to do anything to get the money. (Pixabay)

Gas, food, and rent have all become more expensive. These checks are meant to give people a little extra help, especially after the hard times during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This program is paid for by the state and federal government. It is for low-income families, workers with important jobs, and others who meet certain rules. This is the second round of payments, approved in April 2025. It’s for people who didn’t get the first payment.

Who Can Get the $700?

To qualify, you must:

Live in California now

Be at least 18 years old by the end of 2023

Have filed a California tax return in 2023 (some non-filers may still qualify)

Make less than $45,000 a year (single) or $65,000 (married)

Not have received the first FFESP payment

People who work in healthcare, education, farms, cleaning, security, or transportation will be given priority.

How will you get the money?

There are two ways:

Direct deposit – If you gave your bank info when you filed taxes, the money will go straight to your account in 7 to 10 business days.

Mailed check – If you didn’t give bank info, a check will be mailed to the address on your tax return.

Payments started going out in the third week of May 2025. Most people don’t need to do anything to get the money. If your tax info is up to date, the payment will come automatically.

Important Dates:

June 1, 2025 – Last day to update your bank or mailing address

June 15, 2025 – Last day to file a late tax return and still qualify

If you didn’t file taxes or moved recently, update your info on the FFESP website or call their help line.

This money comes at a time when many families still need help. The $700 can be used for food, gas, rent, or other needs. It’s not a full fix, but it can give some relief during hard times.