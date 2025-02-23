Who was Andrew Duarte? Officer killed in UPMC hospital shooting

The West York Borough Police officer was one of five people wounded, and the gunman was killed in a hostage crisis at the UPMC Memorial Hospital ICU on Saturday morning. During a hostage situation at UPMC Memorial Hospital, five individuals were wounded, including Officer Andrew Duarte, who later died.

Authorities reported that the gunman, Diogenes Archangel-Ortiz, armed with a pistol and zip ties, opened fire inside the hospital, wounding several individuals before being fatally shot by law enforcement. It was confirmed that no patients at the hospital were harmed during the violent incident.

Who was Andrew Duarte?

The city of West York Borough confirmed Police Officer Andrew Duarte’s passing in a Facebook post, mourning that they “have lost a comrade and friend” in the line of duty.

Officer Andrew Duarte dedicated six years of his life to law enforcement. According to his LinkedIn profile, he initially served with the Denver Police Department in Colorado for five years before transitioning to the West York Borough Police Department in 2022. In 2021, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) awarded him a “hero award” for his efforts in combating impaired driving in Colorado.

“Our prayers and deepest condolences go out to West York Borough Police Officer, Andrew Duarte's family and all of our brothers and sisters in the West York Borough Police Department that have lost a comrade and friend, and furthermore our fellow Borough agencies that have lost a colleague,” the department stated in its social media post.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro addressed the situation, “Let it not be lost on anyone the act of extraordinary bravery and courage by the healthcare workers here, by the law enforcement professionals at the state, local and hospital level who ran toward danger to keep people safe.”

The United States and Commonwealth flags will be lowered immediately to half-staff in honor of fallen police officer Andrew Duarte, Shapiro has ordered.