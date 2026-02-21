Who was Bianca Dias? Brazilian model and influencer dies days after cosmetic surgery

Brazilian model and social media influencer Bianca Dias died on Feb 19, days after undergoing cosmetic surgery, according to friends and posts shared on social media. News of her death spread online as tributes poured in from those who knew her and followed her work. Based in São Paulo, Dias frequently posted fashion and beauty content. (Instagram/@_biancadias)

Friend Giovanna Borges said Dias had been recovering at home after the procedure when her health suddenly worsened, according to People. Borges wrote that Dias suffered a pulmonary clot and seizures before reaching the hospital. “She had a pulmonary clot, had 2 seizures, and when she arrived at the hospital, she was no longer alive,” she shared, while thanking well-wishers and asking for prayers for the family.

Messages of grief flooded social platforms. Jeff Carlos, a massage therapist and friend, posted photos with her and wrote, “Death is nothing at all. Our bond has not been broken.” Fellow digital creator Patrícia Ganden also shared condolences, recalling their conversations and urging prayers for the family.

Posts circulating online indicated that Dias’ family planned a wake in São Paulo on the morning of Feb 20, reported People.

Who was Bianca Dias? Bianca Dias was a Brazilian model and digital creator who built a following of nearly 60,000 on Instagram, where she shared modeling images, lifestyle content and glimpses of her daily life.

Based in São Paulo, Dias frequently posted fashion and beauty content alongside personal moments and travel updates. In late 2025, she documented a trip to London, offering followers a look at her travels abroad.

Her last visible update appeared in December, when she shared a selfie taken inside a car in São Paulo.

Friends and followers remembered Dias as warm, supportive and creative.

Online discussion on post-surgical risks Dias’ death has prompted renewed online conversations about recovery risks following cosmetic procedures.

While such surgeries are common, medical experts note that complications such as blood clots can occur and require urgent medical attention.