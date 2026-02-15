47-year-old govt official and influencer dies after horse riding fall during promotion shoot

A 47-year-old government official and influencer in China has died after a horse riding accident while filming a video to promote local agriculture. On January 11, He Jiaolong fell from a horse during the shoot of an agricultural e-commerce programme. (Pexels/Representational Image)

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the incident happened in the Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture in Xinjiang, northwestern China, and has sparked a national debate about the growing trend of government officials becoming online influencers.

The video was being made to highlight the natural beauty of the region and promote local farm products. She suffered a serious head injury and was rushed to the hospital. Despite treatment, she died from her injuries on January 14.

Fame through viral videos: Jiaolong had served as the director of Xinjiang’s Agricultural Product Brand Development and Marketing Service Centre since 2023. She was also one of the first Chinese government officials to build a strong online presence.

Her social media account had 6.7 million followers, and her videos were widely shared across the country.

In 2020, videos of Jiaolong riding a horse across snowy landscapes in Xinjiang went viral. Dressed in bright, festive clothing, she became a symbol of rural promotion through social media.

One of her most popular videos was viewed more than 600 million times. She later gained affectionate nicknames such as “the county head on horseback” and “the most valiant culture and tourism director”.

Before her current role, Jiaolong worked as the deputy head of Zhaosu County and was later promoted to deputy director of Ili’s Culture and Tourism Bureau.

Behind the viral fame: Her online fame helped boost local businesses. In 2021, her campaigns reportedly created 140 million yuan in sales and brought 2,000 new jobs to the area. She once said, “My traffic serves the people.”

However, the work also came with risks. In July 2020, Jiaolong had already fallen from a horse while filming another promotional video.

A drone recorded the moment she hit the ground as other horses ran past her. She later said she was saved by a companion and was lucky to survive.

In one of her final videos, posted at the end of 2025, Jiaolong said she worked too hard to enjoy time with her family. Still, she said she never regretted her choice, as she wanted to show her hometown to the outside world.

Her funeral was held in Zhaosu County, where many local people attended. People from across China also sent flowers, and local shops said they sold out that day.