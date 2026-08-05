Who was Briella? Toddler dies after getting head stuck in toy kitchen playset; GoFundMe launched

A tragic incident at a babysitter's home in Boynton Beach, Florida, has left a family grieving after a 3-year-old child died days after becoming trapped in a toy kitchen playset. Police are still investigating what exactly happened and the case remains under investigation.

Who is Briella

A 3-year-old child died after getting their head stuck in a toy kitchen playset. (Unsplash)

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The 3-year-old girl who died has been identified by loved ones as Briella. She was described by her family as "a bright light in the lives of so many," with "a kind heart, a beautiful spirit, and a smile that could light up any room." Her loved ones said she "touched countless lives with her love, laughter, and compassion."

What happened on July 23

As per reports, the incident occurred just after 11am local time on July 23 in the Meadows of Boynton Beach community. Officers from the Boynton Beach Police Department arrived at the scene and immediately began life-saving measures for the 3-year-old. Boynton Beach Fire Rescue arrived shortly afterward and took the child to a nearby hospital.

According to reports, when officers arrived, Briella was found unresponsive with her head stuck inside the play set, and they "immediately began life-saving measures." The child was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Four days later, on July 27, the child was pronounced dead.

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Police said their preliminary investigation found that the 3-year-old and a sibling were at a babysitter's home when the incident happened. The babysitter left the house and left the children in the care of their spouse.

“During this time, the spouse remained upstairs as the children played downstairs, periodically checking on the children and giving them snacks,” police said. However, the report does not specify how long the babysitter was away.

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It was during one of these checks that the spouse found the 3-year-old stuck in a kitchen playset. "The spouse removed the child and immediately began performing life-saving measures until first responders arrived," police said.

The toddler's sibling told investigators that the child's toys had fallen into the kitchen playset, and the toddler got stuck while trying to get the toys back.

Family remembers Briella, sets up GoFundMe

Following Briella's death, her loved ones set up a GoFundMe to help the family with expenses. The fundraiser remembered the toddler as "a bright light in the lives of so many."

"She had a kind heart, a beautiful spirit, and a smile that could light up any room," the fundraiser read."

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“She touched countless lives with her love, laughter, and compassion, and the impact she made will never be forgotten.”

The GoFundMe page itself reads, "On July 27, our hearts were shattered by the unexpected loss of our beloved Briella following a tragic accident." It continues, "As our family navigates this unimaginable loss, we are asking for your support. The funds raised will help ease the financial burden of funeral and memorial expenses, along with other unexpected costs during this incredibly difficult time."

The family added, “No donation is too small, and if you are unable to give, we would be deeply grateful if you would share this fundraiser and keep our family in your thoughts and prayers.”

At this time, charges have not been filed and police say the investigation remains ongoing.