Who was Erfan Faraji? Trump’s heartfelt letter to family of teen killed in Iran, ‘I promise never to…’

A man from Los Angeles, mourning the loss of his teenage nephew in Iran, revealed that he received a personal letter from President Donald Trump expressing condolences — along with a commitment to support the Iranian people.

Who was Erfan Faraji?

After his nephew Erfan Faraji was killed in protests in Iran, Majid Moghadasi received condolences from President Trump.(AFP)

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Majid Moghadasi, an Iranian American residing in Woodland Hills, informed The Post that his nephew, Erfan Faraji, lost his life on January 8 during anti-government demonstrations that shook the Islamic Republic.

He died merely two days after he turned 18. Faraji's passing coincides with the regime's crackdown that resulted in the deaths of up to 36,500 people in January.

Estimates of fatalities during the regime's January suppression of the unrest range from 7,000 to 36,000, The Post reported.

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{{^usCountry}} Two days after he learned of his nephew's death, Moghadasi stated that he contacted the White House directly, urgently requesting assistance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two days after he learned of his nephew's death, Moghadasi stated that he contacted the White House directly, urgently requesting assistance. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Moghadasi’s heartfelt appeal recounted the tragic incident in which his nephew was shot dead in the streets of Shahr-e Rey, located south of Tehran. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Moghadasi’s heartfelt appeal recounted the tragic incident in which his nephew was shot dead in the streets of Shahr-e Rey, located south of Tehran. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “He was an innocent teenager with dreams and a future ahead of him. His only act was standing up against injustice,” Moghadasi stated. He further slammed the Iranian authorities, saying that they had reacted to the protests “not with dialogue, but with live ammunition.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He was an innocent teenager with dreams and a future ahead of him. His only act was standing up against injustice,” Moghadasi stated. He further slammed the Iranian authorities, saying that they had reacted to the protests “not with dialogue, but with live ammunition.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He called upon Trump to maintain a strong position against Iran. Trump reacts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He called upon Trump to maintain a strong position against Iran. Trump reacts {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Just a few days later, on January 13, Trump responded, stating that he and the First Lady were "devastated" by the tragedy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Just a few days later, on January 13, Trump responded, stating that he and the First Lady were "devastated" by the tragedy. {{/usCountry}}

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“Erfan will be held in my heart, and I promise never to forget or forgive the terrible events that took him from us,” the letter reads.

“Please know that my Administration will always stand with the Iranian people in their quest for freedom and democracy.”

The President also committed to ongoing efforts to hold Iran’s leadership accountable, mentioning that his administration was “working diligently to ensure that the Ayatollah and his murderous regime are brought to justice.”

Moghadasi expressed gratitude for the president’s compassionate words and conveyed his trust in the president’s decision-making. Regarding the letter, he felt immense joy upon reading it.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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