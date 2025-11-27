Who was Ethan Browne? Singer Jackson Browne and Phyllis Major's son dies at 52

Ethan Browne, the son of singer Jackson Brown and model, late Phyllis Major, has passed away at the age of 52, an update on the singer's Facebook page announced Wednesday. Ethan Browne, model and actor, was the son of singer Jackson Browne.(atlas143/Instagram)

The post on Jackson Browne's Facebook page stated that the singer was found “unresponsive at his home and passed away. His cause of death was not revealed.

“It is with deep sorrow that we share that on the morning of November 25, 2025, Ethan Browne, the son of Jackson Browne and Phyllis Major, was found unresponsive in his home and has passed away,” the post read.

“We ask for privacy and respect for the family during this difficult time. No further details are available at this moment.”

Who Was Ethan Browne?

Ethan Zane Browne was born on November 2, 1973, in Los Angeles, California. He is the son of American singer-songwriter Jackson Browne and model-actress Phyllis Major. His mother died in 1976, and he was subsequently raised by his father.

Browne has worked as a model and photographer, appearing in fashion and commercial projects in the 1990s and 2000s. His credits include small role in the 2004 Kate Hudson film Raising Helen and also in television.

Also read: Ethan Dietz cause of death: What happened to the Oklahoma junior college hooper? Injury detail

Public records confirm that he is married and have children, though details are limited.

Browne has appeared in campaigns for designers like Isaac Mizrahi, according to producer Mark Ronson’s biography of Jackson Browne and his family.

He has one half-brother, Ryan Daniel Browne, born in 1982 to Jackson Browne and Lynne Sweeney.