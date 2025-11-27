Ethan Dietz cause of death: What happened to the Oklahoma junior college hooper? Injury details

Ethan Dietz, a Connors State College basketball player, passed away after suffering an in-game injury Tuesday in Texas. The Oklahoma school confirmed in a post on Facebook that Dietz, a sophomore at the school, has passed away after what appeared to be a "head injury." Connors State College basketball player, Ethan Dietz.(@EthanDietz20)

The school, however, did not provide any further details about the nature of the injury Dietz sustained. A school spokesperson told CBS News that the injury appeared to be "some kind of head injury." No further details about it were revealed.

"As you know, sophomore Ethan Dietz was injured during a men’s basketball game on Saturday," the statement from the school read. "He passed away this morning, November 25. Ethan exemplified what it means to be a Cowboy, to value hard work and being part of a team.

"While the team and the Cowboy community are processing our own grief, our hearts go out to his family and friends."

Who Was Ethan Dietz?

Ethan Dietz has been described as a sophomore at Connors State College, where he joined the class of 2024. Dietz has been described as a 6-foot-8 forward who was originally from Vilonia, Arkansas. The school website notes that he averaged eight points per game in the eight games he has played for the school so far this season.

He was injured during a game with Grayson College in Texas on Saturday and passed away after being hospitalized. Shannon Rigsby, a spokesperson for the school, said no information was available on how exactly Ethan Dietz was injured. Rigsby, however, said that it was likely a head injury. In his last game, he scored six points and four rebounds.

A vigil will be held in his honor at the Connors State College campus in Warner, Oklahoma on December 1.