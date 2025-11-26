Why was 'Waddle' missing from Thanksgiving table? Did Trump really pardon two turkeys? 'I would never...'

In an annual Thanksgiving tradition, US President Donald Trump granted pardon to two large white-feathered turkeys named Gobble and Waddle. Each turkey, weighing over 50 pounds (23 kg), was raised on a North Carolina farm and enjoyed a night at the luxurious Willard InterContinental Hotel prior to their public White House appearance. US First Lady Melania Trump, right, watches as President Donald Trump pardons Gobble, the 2025 National Thanksgiving Turkey, during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025.(Bloomberg)

Trump uses Thanksgiving pardon as opportunity to target Dems

In spite of the celebratory mood, Trump took the opportunity during the annual event to make several political remarks, contributing to the over 1,600 pardons he has issued throughout his current term. The ceremonial pardon has its origins in 1989, when President George HW Bush officially initiated the Thanksgiving custom.

Trump maintained that tradition while infusing it with his unique sense of humor, joking that he had originally considered renaming the turkeys Chuck and Nancy, referencing Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.

“But then I realised I wouldn't be pardoning them,” he joked, adding, “I would never pardon those two people.”

The Republican leader also criticized his predecessor, asserting without evidence that former President Joe Biden’s pardons for turkeys named Peach and Blossom were illegitimate because Biden supposedly utilized an automated signing device. Consequently, Trump “re-pardoned” both turkeys.

Where will Gobble and Waddle go after getting pardon?

Following tradition, Gobble and Waddle will retire to the agriculture college at North Carolina State University. The National Turkey Federation has confirmed that both birds will “live out their days” under expert care at this institution.

Where was Waddle? Netizens express concerns

Social media users expressed concerns after only Gobble was seen in the Rose Garden during the live ceremony, leading to speculation regarding Waddle’s absence. Trump himself acknowledged the situation, telling the crowd: “Waddle, by the way, is missing in action… We'll pretend Waddle is here.”

Didi Trump actually pardon Waddle?

Leslee Oden, President of the National Turkey Federation, told the BBC that both birds received official pardons. Oden clarified that “both receive the pardon, Gobble will be the national Thanksgiving turkey, he [Waddle] is the alternate and willing to step in.”

Waddle remains unharmed and has simply assumed its role as the alternate turkey. Both Gobble and Waddle will proceed to their new home at North Carolina State University (NCSU_, ensuring their safety and long-term care.