Who was Frank Harwood? Firefighter killed in Idaho shooting identified as Kootenai County Fire and Rescue Chief

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra, hindustantimes.com
Jul 01, 2025 05:20 AM IST

Frank Harwood, aged 42, was identified as the Kootenai County Fire and Rescue Chief who lost his life in the Canfield Mountain shooting.

Harwood was 42.

Firefighters return from an area where two firefighters were shot dead while responding to a fire and the body of a man was later found with a gun nearby in the Canfield Mountain area outside Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, U.S. June 30, 2025. REUTERS/David Ryder(REUTERS)
Firefighters return from an area where two firefighters were shot dead while responding to a fire and the body of a man was later found with a gun nearby in the Canfield Mountain area outside Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, U.S. June 30, 2025. REUTERS/David Ryder

Harwood had served the department for 17 years, dedicating nearly two decades of his life to public safety. A former combat engineer with the Army National Guard, Harwood was also a devoted husband and father of two.

At a press conference on Monday, Kootenai County Fire and Rescue Chief Christopher Way spoke emotionally about his colleague and friend.  He was a “leader who did an amazing job,” Way said. “He was well respected.”

