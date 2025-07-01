Who was Frank Harwood? Firefighter killed in Idaho shooting identified as Kootenai County Fire and Rescue Chief

Frank Harwood, one of the firefighters killed in the tragic Canfield Mountain shooting on Sunday, has been identified as the Kootenai County Fire and Rescue Chief. He was 42. Firefighters return from an area where two firefighters were shot dead while responding to a fire and the body of a man was later found with a gun nearby in the Canfield Mountain area outside Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, U.S. June 30, 2025. REUTERS/David Ryder(REUTERS)

Harwood had served the department for 17 years, dedicating nearly two decades of his life to public safety. A former combat engineer with the Army National Guard, Harwood was also a devoted husband and father of two.

At a press conference on Monday, Kootenai County Fire and Rescue Chief Christopher Way spoke emotionally about his colleague and friend. He was a “leader who did an amazing job,” Way said. “He was well respected.”