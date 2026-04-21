Who was Jack O’Shea? Mom breaks silence after ‘fearless’ teen killed in fatal crash involving Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson

Legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson, 26-year-old Joseph Savarino, has been arrested for DWI after allegedly fatally striking a 15-year-old with his vehicle on Saturday night. Savarino is believed to have hit the teen just before 9 pm in Durham, North Carolina, while the boy was on an electric bicycle, WRAL reported.

Who was Jack O’Shea (L)? Mom breaks silence after ‘fearless’ teen killed in fatal crash involving Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson, Joseph Savarino (R)(Allison Bickel O'Shea/Facebook, Durham County Sheriff's Office)

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In an emotional post on Facebook, the victim’s mother identified him as Jack O’Shea. He died at the scene.

The incident took place when Savarino was traveling north on Cole Mill Road. He had registered a 0.11 blood alcohol content when he was given a breathalyzer test around 12:45 am on Sunday morning, according to public records viewed by WRAL. He later confessed to cops that he had been drinking earlier in the night.

The famed college basketball coach’s grandson is now facing a misdemeanor charge of driving while impaired, according to online records viewed by the New York Post. An investigation is ongoing.

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{{^usCountry}} Savarino was booked into Durham County Detention Center. He was released on Monday after posting $100,000 bail, and has handed over his license for at least 30 days. He is scheduled to be back in court in a month, according to TMZ. Who was Jack O’Shea? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Savarino was booked into Durham County Detention Center. He was released on Monday after posting $100,000 bail, and has handed over his license for at least 30 days. He is scheduled to be back in court in a month, according to TMZ. Who was Jack O’Shea? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Jack’s mother, Allison Bickel O’Shea, described the teen in a heartbreaking Facebook post as “perfect, smart, athletic, fearless, and handsome.” She confirmed that the teen died on April 18. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jack’s mother, Allison Bickel O’Shea, described the teen in a heartbreaking Facebook post as “perfect, smart, athletic, fearless, and handsome.” She confirmed that the teen died on April 18. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We are finding comfort in what was his last perfect day. He woke up and asked to go to confession at Immaculate Conception Church. He then played two baseball games with his high school team, where he did what he always did — showed up fully and excelled at first base. Later, he went on his usual afternoon bike ride with friends. As he was coming back into our neighborhood, he was involved in an accident and was hit by a car. Jesus took him immediately,” Allison wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We are finding comfort in what was his last perfect day. He woke up and asked to go to confession at Immaculate Conception Church. He then played two baseball games with his high school team, where he did what he always did — showed up fully and excelled at first base. Later, he went on his usual afternoon bike ride with friends. As he was coming back into our neighborhood, he was involved in an accident and was hit by a car. Jesus took him immediately,” Allison wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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She added, “We will never understand why his time here was so short or why he was needed so soon, but we have to hold onto our faith that he is now our angel. We are better people because of him, and we will carry him with us always. The depth of this grief is beyond anything we could have ever imagined. This is a club no parent ever wants to be part of.”

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Allison thanked loved ones for their support, but admitted that she does not know “how to go on.”

“Jack’s love of hiking, maps, and adventure was inspiring. He saw the world with curiosity and courage, always ready for what was next,” she added. “There is so much more to share about who Jack was — a boy beyond his years, with a faith that was genuine and entirely his own.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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