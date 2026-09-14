Who was James Wehr? South OC Cars and Coffee founder killed horrific crash: ‘The car industry lost a truly great person’

The founder of the world’s biggest weekly car show died on Saturday, September 12, when his McLaren slammed into a tree in California. The vehicle split in two and burst into flames in a horrific crash.

James Wehr: South OC Cars and Coffee founder killed horrific crash (Instagram/@wehr)

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James Wehr, 27, died in the crash. Another driver, whose identity has not been revealed yet, also died.

The crash took place around 12:20 am at the intersection of Culver Drive and Deerfield Avenue in Irvine, police said, per the New York Post. Earlier that day, Wehr had attended one of his regular car shows. In fact, an hour before the crash, he posted a photo on Instagram appearing to show a police cruiser pulling him over in Newport Beach.

Who was James Wehr?

Wehr is the owner of South OC Cars and Coffee. RDB LA, a premier auto repair, collision, and custom vehicle modification shop located in Los Angeles, posted a tribute after Wehr’s death.

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{{^usCountry}} “James was more than someone we worked with. He was a friend, a great person, and someone whose presence became part of our everyday lives as well as many others. We shared many laughs and created great things together. The car industry lost a truly great person. His friendship, his passion, and everything we created together will never be forgotten. And we are sure he touched many people the same way,” reads the post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “James was more than someone we worked with. He was a friend, a great person, and someone whose presence became part of our everyday lives as well as many others. We shared many laughs and created great things together. The car industry lost a truly great person. His friendship, his passion, and everything we created together will never be forgotten. And we are sure he touched many people the same way,” reads the post. {{/usCountry}}

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Wehr’s wife, Emma, also paid tribute to him, writing, “James, I never thought the day would come that I’d have to say such a final goodbye. Getting the opportunity to love you will always be the greatest blessing in my life.”

“You’re smart, kind, funny, loving, and genuinely one of the best people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing,” she added.

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Wehr’s mother, Sarah, remembered her son in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

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“It’s too soon. We brought you into this world at 2:36am, August 17, 1999 and watched you grow into the magnificent man you are. Your love for people, for your friends and your family, was second to none. I remember your first steps at our home in Perth, Australia. The first time you said ‘Dada!’, your very first word. I remember you sleeping through the night at 8 weeks,” she wrote.

Sarah added, “I remember everything. All of it. Your insanely great belly-laugh and your cheeky smile. Thank you for all the years we were blessed to know and love you James. This slices from all sides. I hope you’re getting a beer with Gramps as you both watch over us all. I love you son. 27 years, 21 days.”

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The Wehr family was originally from Perth, Australia. This is where he was born before the family later moved to the United States.

Wehr and his father, Simon, had spent their Saturdays walking the parking lot at South OC Cars and Coffee for days. They would look over the latest arrivals and film vehicles for the event’s YouTube channel.

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The gathering, held at the Outlets at San Clemente, was initially a family passion. However, it soon grew into a massive weekly attraction, with hundreds of cars and spectators attending.

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Previously, organizers estimated that the event typically attracts between 800 and 1,000 vehicles. Some weekends reached as many as 2,500.

“Getting to see people come out every week and enjoy the show,” Wehr said, according to the New York Post. “We see multiple generations of people walking around with their cars, and it’s a great environment. We’re super lucky.”

What we know about the crash that killed James Wehr

After receiving reports of a single-vehicle crash, officers and crews with the Orange County Fire Authority arrived at the scene. According to investigators, the 2019 McLaren had been stopped at a traffic light before accelerating northbound when the light turned green.

Police said that the driver appeared to have lost control while the car was traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle struck a curb and slammed into a tree, with the car breaking into two pieces before catching fire.

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Two occupants were discovered dead in the wreckage. The circumstances surrounding the crash are being investigated. Authorities have not revealed if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.