A nurse from Minnesota was discovered dead along with her two adult sons, in what authorities suspect to be a double murder-suicide involving the eldest son.

Inver Grove Heights police reported a suspected double murder-suicide involving nurse Jamie Lee Charles and her two sons. (GoFundMe)

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According to police reports, Jamie Lee Charles, 43, and her sons, Jaymison Samuel Shaw, 22, and William Samuel Shaw Jr., 19, were found dead on Sunday during a welfare check at a townhouse located in Inver Grove Heights, NY Post reported, citing police on Tuesday.

Was it a double murder-suicide?

“Preliminary findings indicate this incident was a double murder-suicide,” Inver Grove Police Chief Melissa Chiodo stated.

“Based on the investigation to date, the incident appears to have been contained within the residence and Jaymison Shaw has been identified as the suspect.”

Authorities did not provide details regarding the reason for the welfare check or the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the three people.

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Who was Jamie Lee Charles?

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{{^usCountry}} Charles, who had been a nurse at the Minneapolis VA Health Care System for nine years, was tragically killed just three days after posting a photo from the Minnesota State Fair, where she was seen with Fox9 chief meteorologist Ian Leonard. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Charles, who had been a nurse at the Minneapolis VA Health Care System for nine years, was tragically killed just three days after posting a photo from the Minnesota State Fair, where she was seen with Fox9 chief meteorologist Ian Leonard. {{/usCountry}}

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Her passing occurred less than two weeks after she marked a significant anniversary related to her health.

“One year ago today I was laying in a hospital dying,” she shared in a Facebook post on August 16, without detailing her illness.

“I didn’t understand how with a blink of an eye my life got flipped upside down. I am forever grateful for my family and friends that have been there for me in my journey! Without all of you I would not have made it.”

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Charles was a devoted mother to her sons, Jaymison and William. Jaymison marked his 22nd birthday in June, while William completed his high school education last year, as per NY Post report.

GoFundMe launched

Meanwhile, a campaign was launched on GoFundMe to raise funeral and memorial costs.

“There are no words that can truly express the pain of losing three precious lives,” her niece Polly Morgan said in a fundraiser.

“Each of them touched the lives of so many people and brought their own unique love, joy, and memories into our family and community. Their absence has left a space that can never be filled.”

As of now, the campaign has raised $37,754 raised of $45K.

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Disclaimer: If you or someone you are aware of is impacted by any of the concerns highlighted in this narrative, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or send a text to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.