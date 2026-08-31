HeeHaw GoFundMe: Cedartown officer on leave after ‘baby donkey’ shot dead in Polk County, ‘Killed in his own pasture’

A Cedartown police officer has been placed on administrative leave after a donkey was shot and killed in Polk County on Sunday, August 30. Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome said that command staff launched an investigation into the shooting. An unidentified officer was placed on administrative leave. HeeHaw GoFundMe: Cedartown officer on leave after ‘baby donkey’ shot dead in Polk County (Elsberry Riding and Farm/Facebook)

Elsberry Riding and Farm posted about the incident on Facebook. A GoFundMe has been launched for the donkey, HeeHaw, by its owner.

HeeHaw’s death and GoFundMe Elsberry Riding and Farm said in a Facebook post, “Polk county cop KILLED my baby donkey! At 12:45am cops entered my pasture searching for a missing person WITHOUT permission or warning and shot and killed my bottle raised BABY donkey. They claimed he ran up to them braying and they thought they were in danger and shot and killed him after trying to taze him.”

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The post added, “HeeHaw was raised in the house and did petting zoos he never knew a stranger. And was shot and killed in his OWN pasture for doing what donkeys do. Alerting to a stranger. There is no way this is legal! I will be taking legal action. Share this everywhere and get justice for HeeHaw. We are heart broken, he was my SON!!”

HeeHaw’s owner wrote about his death on the GoFundMe too, saying, “My bottle baby donkey “HeeHaw” was killed in his own pasture on Saturday night by trespassing cops. He was a loved member of our family and did many petting zoos and made many people smile. We are raising money to lawyer fees. Anything not used for lawyer will go directly back to the animals care and feed.”

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said that its agency was not involved in the shooting. It confirmed that the incident involved officers from the Polk County Police Department and the Cedartown Police Department, per Fox 5 Atlanta.

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"We extend our sincere condolences to the family and everyone affected by this unfortunate incident. We understand the concern and sadness surrounding what occurred," the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials have not detailed why the donkey was perceived as a threat. The City of Cedartown said it is aware of the incident. An active investigation is underway.