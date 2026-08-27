Brydon Carse nightclub controversy takes fresh turn as police launch assault investigation
Brydon Carse was initially arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and subsequently de-arrested
The controversy surrounding England fast bowler Brydon Carse’s nightclub incident took a sharp turn on Thursday after Derbyshire Police confirmed they are investigating “allegations of assault” following the incident that saw him handcuffed outside a Derby venue.
Last Sunday, a video of Carse emerged showing him being arrested by police outside Molly Malone’s Irish Tavern in Derby, in what was the latest embarrassing off-field episode involving an England cricketer over the past 12 months. The ECB subsequently launched an investigation into the matter.
Carse was removed from England’s squad for the second Test against Pakistan, which begins on Thursday, after the Cricket Regulator launched an investigation into the weekend incident.
He was initially arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and subsequently de-arrested after agreeing to leave the area. However, there has now been a significant update from Derbyshire Police.
“We are investigating allegations of assault in Derby city centre,” police said in a statement.
“No arrests have yet been made and the investigation is ongoing.”
As of now, there is no clarity on whether, or to what extent, Carse is connected to the alleged assault.
Police had earlier confirmed Carse’s detention after footage emerged appearing to show the England quick handcuffed in the street.
“A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in Derby city centre on Saturday night,” the initial statement read.
“However, the man was de-arrested shortly afterwards having agreed to leave the area.”
Former England captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Matthew Potts also appeared in the same footage after Durham’s County Championship victory over Derbyshire. There is, however, no evidence of their involvement in the alleged assault.
The ECB has yet to make a statement on the latest development, while new England Test captain Joe Root admitted earlier this week that he was frustrated by the incident.
“If I’m being brutally honest, I’m really hacked off,” Root said.
“I’ve spoken to Brydon and when I first found out, my first concern was him as a person.
“I don’t think I’m speaking out of turn in saying he’s very upset, very apologetic and understands his actions.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More