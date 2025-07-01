John Morrison identified as fallen Idaho firefighter; colleague recalls final memory: 'He loved his family'

The Coeur d'Alene Fire Department has identified Battalion Chief John Morrison as one of the two firefighters fatally shot on Sunday while responding to a brush fire on Canfield Mountain in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Chief Morrison, a respected veteran with 28 years of service, was killed in what authorities described as an ambush by suspect Wess Roley. Coeur d'Alene Fire Department Battalion Chief John Morrison was fatally shot in Idaho on Sunday. (X)

During a press conference on Monday, Coeur d’Alene Fire Chief Tom Greif said John Morrison, 52, had risen through the ranks over his 28-year career, beginning as a firefighter and earning his way to battalion chief.

Gabe Eckert, President of the Coeur d’Alene Firefighter’s union, shared a heartfelt final memory of John Morrison, recalling a quiet moment the two shared while smoking cigars during a break at the fire station.

"We talked about being better fathers, we talked about being better leaders, talked about being better firefighters,” he said at the press conference. "These guys were hard workers. They loved their families."

The second fallen firefighter was identified as Battalion Chief Frank Harwood, 42, of Kootenai County Fire and Rescue. Harwood had served the department for 17 years. He was married, a father of two, and a former combat engineer with the Army National Guard.

The International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) 7th District confirmed the victims’ identities on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “This afternoon, the names of the ambushed firefighters have been released. I am beyond saddened to announce this. Keep their families in your hearts. Battalion Chief Frank J. Harwood 17 yrs of service. Battalion Chief John Morrison 28 yrs of service.”

Edward A. Kelly, General President of the International Association of Fire Fighters, issued a statement saying, “Yesterday’s ambush killing of two fire fighters responding to a brush fire near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho is nothing short of horrific. We mourn the loss of our two brothers, Coeur d’Alene Fire Department Battalion Chief and Local 710 member John Morrison, Jr., and Kootenai County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief and Local 2856 member Frank Harwood, and are keeping their families and loved ones in our prayers. Our thoughts are also with Local 710 Brother, Coeur d’Alene Fire Engineer Dave Tysdal, who was shot and remains hospitalized.”

“In no civilized nation should first responders be targets for violence. The IAFF is committed to making a dangerous job safer for fire fighters and emergency medical workers, and that means working with our elected officials at the local, state, and federal levels to ensure those who commit these heinous acts are held responsible,” he added, “IAFF members are trained and committed to responding to any emergency, no matter the danger. That is as true today as tomorrow. Our brothers and sisters in Idaho will continue to serve their communities, even during these difficult times.”