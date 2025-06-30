Search
Monday, Jun 30, 2025
Who is Wess Roley, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho shooting suspect identified? 5 key facts

ByBhavika Rathore
Jun 30, 2025 10:36 PM IST

Wess Roley has been identified as the gunman who ambushed firefighters in Idaho, killing two and injuring one.

The gunman behind a deadly ambush that targeted firefighters in Idaho has been identified as Wess Roley. Authorities said he sparked a brush fire on Canfield Mountain near Coeur d'Alene Sunday evening, allegedly as a trap to lure emergency responders. When firefighters arrived, he opened fire, killing two and critically injuring a third. Roley was later found dead near his weapon, and investigators are now working to uncover his motive behind the calculated and tragic attack.

Wess Roley has been identified as the gunman who ambushed firefighters in Idaho, killing two and injuring one.(Image Credit: CNN/AP/KAROL)

Wess Roley: 5 key facts to know about the Coeur d'Alene, Idaho shooting suspect

The gunman in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, who shot at and started a fire was a 20-year-old male, as confirmed by Associated Press. 

He deliberately started a fire to ambush the firefighters ahead of the shooting.

While he was found dead near his weapons, the exact cause of his death is yet to be determined, along with his motive for the shooting.

Unconfirmed reports say he is from Russia and has lived in Florida and New York.

Unconfirmed reports suggest he moved to Idaho from Arizona to work at his father's company.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as the story develops. 

