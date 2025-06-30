Wess Roley: Coeur d'Alene, Idaho shooting suspect's alleged photo, social media profile surfaces

Wess Roley was identified as the suspect in the Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, firefighter shooting on Sunday. Roley intentionally set the fire to ambush the crew and opened fire. Two firefighters were fatally shot, and a third is out of surgery and stable, the sheriff confirmed. An armored police vehicle leaves an area where multiple firefighters were attacked when responding to a fire in the Canfield Mountain area outside Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, U.S. June 29, 2025. REUTERS/Young Kwak(REUTERS)

As soon as the suspect was identified, social media users shared his alleged social media profile and photos. However, authorities have yet to react to these claims.

The suspect was found dead in the mountains, his firearm nearby, with the cause of death and motive still under investigation.

The Attack and Response

At approximately 2 PM, first responders on Canfield Mountain issued desperate radio calls: “Everybody’s shot up here ... send law enforcement now.”

Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris described the incident as an intentional ambush, stating, “These firefighters did not have a chance.”

The suspect allegedly started the fire to lure responders, then opened fire amid dense trees and brush, complicating police efforts.

Two Life Flight helicopters equipped with snipers were deployed, while the FBI used Roley’s cellphone data to track him.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for nearby residents, lifted later Sunday after Roley was found dead. The surviving firefighter, critically wounded, stabilized after surgery. The fire’s status remains unclear, with containment efforts ongoing.

“We do believe that the suspect started the fire, and we do believe that it was an ambush and it was intentional,” the sheriff said at a Sunday night news conference. “These firefighters did not have a chance.”

Idaho Gov Brad Little said “multiple” firefighting personnel were attacked.

“This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters,” Little said on X. “I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more.”