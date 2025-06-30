Are Wess Roley's parents Trump supporters? MAGA hat photos surface

Wess Roley has been identified as the suspect who fatally shot two firefighters on Canfield Mountain in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, on Sunday. Authorities have not yet disclosed information regarding Roley’s motive or background. Law enforcement officers gather at Cherry Hill Park after multiple firefighters were attacked when responding to a fire in the Canfield Mountain area outside Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, U.S. June 29, 2025. (REUTERS)

Several photos purportedly showing Roley and his family have surfaced on social media. In some of the images, two individuals, believed to be his parents, are seen wearing MAGA hats and posing in front of the White House. Another image appears to show a MAGA sign displayed outside a residence. Some unverified posts claim that Roley’s parents recently traveled to Washington, D.C., from Phoenix, Arizona. However, Hindustan Times has chosen not to publish these images or disclose any social media profiles until the individuals' identities are officially confirmed.

Additional unverified social media claims allege that Wess Roley was born in Russia and has lived in several US states, including Florida, New York, and Arizona, before relocating to Idaho for work. These claims cite the Associated Press, but the original AP reports contain no such information.

According to law enforcement, Roley intentionally started a fire on Canfield Mountain to lure firefighters to the scene. He then took a sniper-like position and opened fire when they arrived. The firefighters attempted to take cover behind their trucks, but two were fatally shot, and a third sustained critical injuries

“We do believe that the suspect started the fire, and we do believe that it was an ambush and it was intentional,” Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris said at a Sunday night news conference. “These firefighters did not have a chance.”

The FBI tracked Roley’s location using cellphone data. He was later found dead in the mountains with a firearm beside him.