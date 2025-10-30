Lia Smith, a 21-year-old trans student-athlete in Vermont, was found dead last week. A former diver at Division III Middlebury College, Smith’s body was found near the campus after she was last seen on October 17. She was reported missing two days after she vanished. Who was Lia Smith? 21-year-old trans student from Middlebury College dies by suicide(Middlebury College/Facebook)

The medical examiner’s office determined that Smith died by suicide, according to Vermont Public. Her body was discovered in Cornwall near The Knoll, Middlebury College’s organic garden, state police said.

Who was Lia Smith?

Smith was not actively listed on the team roster, but competed in previous seasons for Middlebury College, where she majored in computer science and statistics. She was set to graduate as a part of the 2026 class. A Woodside, California native, she was a member of the chess and Japanese clubs, and was also an advocate for transgender rights.

A memorial page set up by Smith’s family says she was the daughter of Gregory C. Smith and Keith E. Purcell. Of her achievements, the page says, “From 2012 to 2023, Lia competed in, placed, or won numerous diving competitions at the local, state, regional, and national levels. In addition, she received various other awards, including the Rotary Club of Menlo Park Academic Achievement Award (2022), a Blue-Ribbon Award (SHP, 2022), and the Sean McLarry Fine Arts Scholarship Award (SHP, 2021). With a strong commitment to service, Lia enjoyed serving as a teacher’s assistant at the Peninsula Bridge, where she received the Presidential Volunteer Service Award (Bronze, 2022).”

The page adds that Smith was intrigued by the histories of China, Japan and Medieval Europe. She also loved foods such as lobster and sushi.

“She enjoyed anime, adored her cat, Edgar, loved playing Bridge and complex board games, and delighted in just hanging out with her girlfriends. Lia will be remembered for her deep sense of empathy, her clever puns, her keen mind, particularly with respect to analytical matters, her robust and infectious laugh, her love of poetry and music, which she performed both as an accomplished pianist and trombonist, and perhaps most importantly, her undaunted courage,” the page says of Smith.

Middlebury College president issues statement

After Smith’s death, Middlebury College president Ian Baucom released a statement on Facebook. “With deep sorrow, I write to share that in a press release issued last night, the Vermont State Police have now confirmed the identity of the person found near campus on Thursday as Lia Smith,” Baucom wrote, adding that police have confirmed that no foul play was involved. “I have spoken with Lia’s family to express my heartbreak. As president, and far more as a fellow parent, I ache for them. This is a profound loss that nobody should have to endure.”

Baucom continued, “As we mourn, I want to express my deep appreciation for the efforts of our Student Affairs staff who have been offering such compassionate support to Lia’s family, friends, and students across our community. We will continue to support them in every way possible. I’d also like to share my immense gratitude to the Middlebury Police Department for leading the investigation and to all the volunteers and agencies that helped in the search, including the Vermont State Police. I am profoundly grateful to our Public Safety team who I know poured their hearts into the search for Lia.”

“Over the past few days, I have learned what a remarkable person Lia was,” Baucom added. “She came to Middlebury from Woodside, California, where she attended Sacred Heart Preparatory School. She was a diver on our Women’s Swimming and Diving team, a member of our Chess and Japanese clubs, and an articulate advocate of transgender rights. Her academic interests were broad, and she was pursuing a double major in computer science and statistics. She was a gift to us and we are so grateful that she was–and will always remain–a member of our Middlebury family. In the coming days, we will be planning opportunities for our campus community to gather and remember Lia, and we will keep you informed as those plans take shape. I know that this is a wrenching time. Please continue to extend care and compassion to one another and to yourselves.”

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).