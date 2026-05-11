Who was Lt. Kendrick Lamont Key Jr? Remains of US soldier who fell off cliff in Morocco found in ocean

The remains of an American soldier, who was reported missing during training exercises in Morocco, have been found in the Atlantic Ocean. Military teams are still actively searching for a second soldier who is also missing after they both fell from a cliff during a recreational hike a week before.

Lt. Kendrick Lamont Key Jr remains found

Lt. Kendrick Lamont Key Jr., a 27-year-old air defense artillery officer, was found dead in the Atlantic Ocean after going missing during a military exercise in Morocco(US Army Europe and Africa)

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The body of Lieutenant Kendrick Lamont Key Jr., a 27-year-old officer in air defense artillery from Richmond, Virginia, was discovered in the water on Saturday, approximately one mile from the site of their fall. His body was taken to a nearby morgue and will be repatriated to the US.

The two soldiers were declared missing on May 2 after taking part in African Lion, an annual multinational military exercise held in Morocco.

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{{^usCountry}} "A Moroccan military search team found the soldier in the water along the shoreline at approximately 8.55am local time on 9 May, within roughly one mile of where both soldiers reportedly entered the ocean," US Army Europe and Africa stated, as per BBC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "A Moroccan military search team found the soldier in the water along the shoreline at approximately 8.55am local time on 9 May, within roughly one mile of where both soldiers reportedly entered the ocean," US Army Europe and Africa stated, as per BBC. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} They were reported missing around 9 PM near the Cap Draa Training Area, located outside Tan-Tan, in a region described by mountains, desert, and semi-desert plains, as per the Moroccan military. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They were reported missing around 9 PM near the Cap Draa Training Area, located outside Tan-Tan, in a region described by mountains, desert, and semi-desert plains, as per the Moroccan military. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Their disappearance prompted a search and rescue operation that involved over 600 personnel from the United States, Morocco, and other military allies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Their disappearance prompted a search and rescue operation that involved over 600 personnel from the United States, Morocco, and other military allies. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The operation included the deployment of frigates, vessels, helicopters, and drones. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The operation included the deployment of frigates, vessels, helicopters, and drones. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A contingent from the US remained in Morocco following the conclusion of the war games on Friday to assist in the ongoing search and rescue efforts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A contingent from the US remained in Morocco following the conclusion of the war games on Friday to assist in the ongoing search and rescue efforts. {{/usCountry}}

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Lt. Kendrick Lamont Key Jr's achievements

Lt. Key's honors include the Army Achievement Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

He began his military career in 2023 as an officer candidate and received his commission through Officer Candidate School in 2024, specializing as an Air Defence Artillery officer.

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He subsequently completed the Basic Officer Leader Course at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.

Curtis King, the commanding general of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, stated, “Our hearts are with his Family, friends, teammates, and all who knew and served alongside him.”

“The 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Family is grieving, and we will continue to support one another and 1st Lt. Key's Family as we honor his life and service."

What is African Lion 26?

African Lion 26 is a military exercise led by the US, hosted by four nations: Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana, and Senegal, and it involves over 7,000 personnel from more than 30 countries.

Since its inception in 2004, it has represented the largest joint military exercise conducted by the US in Africa.

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In 2012, a tragic incident occurred when two US marines lost their lives and two others sustained injuries in a helicopter crash in Agadir, a city located in southern Morocco, while participating in the exercises.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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