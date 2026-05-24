Who was Nasire Best? 5 things about suspect identified in shooting near White House

Nasire Best was identified by multiple news reports as the suspect in the shooting outside the White House on Saturday. The incident took place while President Donald Trump was present in the White House.

The White House after a shooting incident nearby in Washington.(REUTERS)

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Best fired at a checkpoint, prompting the Secret Service to retaliate. He was initially taken to a hospital but a later report indicated Best had succumbed to his injuries.

Here's all you need to know about Nasire Best.

Who was Nasire Best? 5 things to know

Best, 21, used a revolver and only got a few shots off before Secret Service returned fire and killed him. He was from Maryland, as per Fox News. A motive for Best's attack is not clear yet, but Reuters described him as an 'emotionally disturbed' individual. Best was reportedly known to the Secret Service and had violated a previous court order which asked him to stay away from the White House, as per New York Post. He had been detained by Secret Service on June 26, 2025 after Best flagged down agents and issued threats, as per Fox News. He was again detained on July 10, 2025 for entering a restricted area, the publication reported. Best reportedly believed he was Jesus Christ, as per the Post. Best had been moved to the George Washington University Hospital where he died of his injuries.

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{{^usCountry}} A photo of Best was shared widely online as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A photo of Best was shared widely online as well. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A bystander was also reportedly injured amid the gunfire exchange between Best and Secret Service members. No law enforcement personnel were injured in the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A bystander was also reportedly injured amid the gunfire exchange between Best and Secret Service members. No law enforcement personnel were injured in the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The shooting outside the White House today came on the heels of the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting where the gunman had charged into the event, allegedly attempting to assassinate president Trump. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The shooting outside the White House today came on the heels of the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting where the gunman had charged into the event, allegedly attempting to assassinate president Trump. {{/usCountry}}

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Today, before the news of the shooting, Trump had shared on Truth Social that he was working on a deal with Iran, after months of conflict. The shooting outside the White House also came a day after a New York Post report noted an Iran-backed terrorist had plans to attempt an assassination on Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter.

Secret Service statement on shooting near White House

Secret Service released a statement in the wake of the shooting.

“Shortly after 6 p.m Saturday an individual in the area of 17th street and Pennsylvania Avenue pulled a weapon from his bag and began firing. Secret Service Police returned fire striking the suspect who was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. During the shooting one bystander was also struck by gunfire,” they said.

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“No injuries were sustained by officers. The President was in the White House during the incident, however no protectees or operations were impacted. This incident remains under investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available,” the statement added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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