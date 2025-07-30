Paul Mario Day, original frontman of Iron Maiden, died at the age of 69 Newcastle, Australia, confirmed his band. Paul Mario Day, former Iron Maiden frontman, passed away at 69, leaving a legacy in British rock music.

More, the band he was with after his stint with Iron Maiden, posted a statement on social media after attending their premiere in the middle of the 1970s.

The late 1970s trend known as the New Wave of British Heavy Metal, or NWOBHM, was heavily influenced by Iron Maiden.

They shared the stage with other bands of a similar caliber at festivals, such as Donington in Leicestershire, which became a yearly showcase.

From his tenure in an early Iron Maiden lineup to his outstanding performance on the “Warhead” album, the band remembered Paul as a major contributor to the [New Wave of British Heavy Metal].

“He was a well loved figure in British rock music and played many memorable shows not least the legendary 1981 Monsters of Rock show at Castle Donington with AC/DC, Whitesnake/David Coverdale as well as tours with Iron Maiden Def Leppard and many other legendary artists,” the band continued.

Calling him a “bloody great vocalist!”, it said, “It's an honour for us to continue to play his music and we will always think of him every time we hit the opening notes to “Warhead”.”

More further sent its deepest condolences to Paul's family and friends and also his fans around the globe who love his music. “Play his music loud and sing along! Thank you. Rock in peace Paul.”

Who was Paul Mari Day? A look at his career

Paul Mario Day, who was born on April 19, 1956, was the original vocalist for Iron Maiden when Steve Harris founded the group on Christmas Day, 1975.

He didn't contribute to any of Iron Maiden's records after being fired from the band a year later and replaced by Dennis Wilcock.

From 1980 until 1982, Day was the frontman of the British NWOBHM group MORE. He played on their debut album, "Warhead," and at the Monsters of Rock Festival in Donington Park in 1981.