When will tsunami warnings end in California, Alaska and Hawaii? ‘The worst part of it is…’

Arena Cove in the US state of California has witnessed tsunami waves that are 1.6 feet (0.5 meters) above tide level, according to the US National Weather Service. Tsunami warnings in US: Ewa Beach residents Carlo Salas and CJ Jasper, with their families, are evacuated at the side of Kunia Road to escape the tsunami threat Kapolei, Oahu, Hawaii, Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (AP photo/Michelle Bir)(AP)

The California coastal regions from Cape Mendocino to the Oregon/California border are still under a tsunami warning,

“If you are located in this coastal area, move inland to higher ground. Tsunami warnings mean that a tsunami with significant inundation is possible or is already occurring. Tsunamis are a series of waves dangerous many hours after initial arrival time. The first wave may not be the largest,” the NWS said.

Tsunami waves of 3.6 feet were also seen at Crescent City, California, Reuters reported, citing the National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC).

Hawaii's tsunami alert downgraded, but several flights delayed

Meanwhile, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) has downgraded Hawaii's tsunami warning to an advisory, noting that “a major tsunami is not expected to strike the state of Hawaii.”

In an alert, the National Weather Service's PTWC stated that a significant tsunami is not anticipated to hit the state of Hawaii. All coasts, however, may experience sea level fluctuations and powerful currents that pose a risk to boaters, swimmers, and people living close to the shore in harbors, marinas, and beaches.

Multiple planes headed for Honolulu, the capital of Hawaii, were postponed, diverted, or canceled as a result of the tsunami alert, as per FlightRadar24's flight tracking data.

About 200 people took refuge at the terminal after all flights to and from the island of Maui were canceled for the night, according to Hawaii Governor Josh Green.

Honolulu International Airport begins flights operations

According to Reuters, the Hawaii transportation department said that flights have resumed at Honolulu International Airport.

Commercial harbors will also reopen, as per the Hawaiian Emergency Management Agency (EMA).

The Oahu Emergency Management Agency (EMA) declared that the evacuation order had been revoked and that it was safe to go back to the regions that had been evacuated.

Also Read: Grok under fire for incorrectly claiming Hawaii tsunami warning was canceled: 'Fix this, Musk'

Tsunami waves in Alaska

The first waves of the tsunami have arrived in Alaska, CNN said.

The US West Coast is currently under a lower-level tsunami advisory, but Hawaii, parts of Alaska's Aleutian Islands, and northern California continue to be under the highest level of tsunami alert.

After the huge earthquake in the Pacific Ocean, US President Donald Trump warned citizens about the possibility of tsunamis on social media.

The US Pacific Coast and Alaska have been placed under a tsunami watch, while Hawaii is under a tsunami warning, the POTUS said. He advised the public to check tsunami.gov for updates and urged them to remain prepared and safe.

When will tsunami warnings end in California, Alaska and Hawaii?

Chip McCreery, director of the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, stated Tuesday night that the “worst part of it” is over, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

The tsunami warnings in the US is now only in effect in Northern California.