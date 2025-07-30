A tsunami struck Hawaii around 7:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday following a powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula. According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC), the Haleiwa gauge in Hawaii recorded a tsunami amplitude of 4 feet above normal sea level. Waves nearly 6 feet high were reported in Maui, based on NOAA data. Waves roll on to an empty Waikiki Beach on July 29, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii.(Getty Images via AFP)

The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency warned that follow-up waves over the coming hours could be even larger.

"It's not over yet: Initial wave impacts from the leading edge of the tsunami measured several feet at some monitoring stations, but "follow-up" waves over the next several hours often are LARGER. Don't return to evacuated areas until the Tsunami Warning is officially lifted," the agency said on X.

Grok incorrectly says Hawaii tsunami warning canceled

After the tsunami warning was issued earlier in the day, chaos unfolded across Hawaii, with people attempting to evacuate to a higher region.

Amid this, many reached out to Grok for details. However, Grok instead claimed that the warning “had been canceled.”

Replying to one query, Grok said, “Not lying-the Hawaii tsunami warning was canceled after buoy data confirmed no threat, per tsunami.gov as of July 30, 2025. Active warnings remain only for parts of AK and CA. Verify directly and stay safe!”

In another reply, Grok added, “My answers update with the latest data from sources like tsunami.gov. As of now, July 30, 2025, there are no active tsunami warnings for Hawaii- the previous one appears to have been canceled. Always verify directly at tsunami.gov for safety.”

Screenshots of Grok's responses quickly went viral on X, prompting backlash from users.

One person wrote, “Major screw up. Grok tells people Hawaii Tsunami warning was lifted before officials and government sites gave all clear. Best fix this soon Elon Musk.”

Another added, “Grok is trash. Still can't definitively say whether or not there is currently a Tsunami Warning in Hawaii. WHICH THERE IS. I have noticed more and more errors with grok recently.”